Vikings fan had an amusing TikTok meltdown as Eagles dominated on 'Monday Night Football'

The fears of many Eagles fans heading into Monday night's primetime game against the Vikings turned out to be unfounded, as Minnesota's vaunted offense failed to sustain drives and Jalen Hurts carved up the defense on the ground and through the air.

Back in 2017-18, before the Eagles' legendary 38-7 rout of the Vikings in the NFC Championship Game, both of these teams were still without Super Bowl victories. That beatdown bred a lot of ill will in Minnesota fan circles, evidenced by the increasingly vitriolic "Why Your Team Sucks" articles from Defector's Drew Magary, a long-suffering Vikings fan who this year got heated about dudes in Philly having five o' clock shadows, of all things. The "I hate your face" argument is always a telltale sign of bitter and irrational resignation, and Magary's not been much easier on the Vikings over the years.

Then you get a guy like this at the Linc on Monday night.

It would be lame and patronizing to feign empathy for Vikings fans, who have comforted themselves for a few seasons now with landing Justin Jefferson as a result of a classic Philly front office whiff. Minnesota deserved Jefferson for that every bit as much as they now deserve Jalen Reagor, too.

It's fair game to get a good laugh out of disgusted Vikings fans watching their team lose to the Eagles. A great video surfaced Monday night (h/t CrossingBroad) of a woman named Jackie who went in on the Vikings and "Monday Night Football" announcer Joe Buck. The video is longer than it needed to be, but it actually gets more funny as it continues.

"F***ing Joe Buck. He's irritating the hell out of me," the woman says. "You know, when you're losing, it's already bad enough. And you've got him throwing salt in the wound all night long. Shut the hell up. We already know, Joe."