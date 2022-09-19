Eagles-Vikings Week 2 inactives, with analysis

The Philadelphia Eagles suffered their first season-ending injury of note Week 1, when they lost DE Derek Barnett with a torn ACL. Still, they remain very healthy relative to the rest of the NFL. In Week 2, they'll face another very healthy team in the Minnesota Vikings.

Here's the Eagles' and Vikings' inactives, with analysis.

• QB Ian Book: Book will be inactive on gameday for as long as Jalen Hurts and Gardner Minshew are healthy. • RB Trey Sermon: Sermon will sit for a while as RB4 while he learns the offense.

• TE Grant Calcaterra: The Eagles added Noah Togiai to the gameday roster on Saturday. They evidently feel that he is more game-ready than Calcaterra either in the regular offense or on special teams.

• OL Josh Sills: Cam Jurgens will back up Jason Kelce at center, Sua Opeta will back up Landon Dickerson and Isaac Seumalo at guard, and Jack Dirscoll will back up Jordan Mailata and Lane Johnson at tackle. • DE Janarius Robinson: The Eagles poached Robinson off of the Vikings' practice squad last Tuesday.

• S Reed Blankenship: The Eagles have three active safeties ahead of the undrafted rookie.

Notable players on IR, PUP, suspension, etc.

• DE Derek Barnett (IR): Barnett tore his ACL Week 1 against the Lions, and his season is over. After a 2021 season in which he had 8 penalties vs. 2.5 sacks, Barnett lost his starting job, but remained a depth player poised to get his share of snaps in 2022. With Barnett out, expect more snaps for second-year player Tarron Jackson.



• LT Andre Dillard (IR): Dillard broke a bone in his forearm that requires surgery. He'll be out 4-6 weeks, per reports. We covered his situation in more depth here.







The Vikings' inactives:

Booth is the only injury scratch. He was a second-round pick this year. He played two special teams snaps Week 1 against Green Bay, but did not play in the regular defense.

Notable players on IR, PUP, suspension, etc.

No noteworthy players.

