Live updates/open thread: Eagles at Ravens, preseason game No. 1

August 09, 2024
Philadelphia Eagles football is back (well, sort of), as the Birds will take on the Baltimore Ravens in their preseason opener tonight at M&T Bank Stadium at 7:30 p.m. We'll all watch, because that's what we do, and there's plenty to keep an eye on.
In his press conference on Wednesday, Nick Sirianni gave no clues on playing time... because obviously it's super secret! But there should be plenty to watch:
Feel free to discuss the game below in the comments section.
