Live updates/open thread: Eagles at Ravens, preseason game No. 1

Philadelphia Eagles football is back (well, sort of), as the Birds will take on the Baltimore Ravens in their preseason opener tonight at M&T Bank Stadium at 7:30 p.m. We'll all watch, because that's what we do, and there's plenty to keep an eye on.

In his press conference on Wednesday, Nick Sirianni gave no clues on playing time... because obviously it's super secret! But there should be plenty to watch:

Will Jalen Hurts and the Eagles' most important starters play a series or two after they didn't play at all during the preseason in 2023? Will Mekhi Becton or Tyler Steen separate from the other for the starting RG job against a good Ravens defensive line? Can Tanner McKee challenge Kenny Pickett for the QB2 spot? Will Johnny Wilson or any of the other receivers not named A.J. Brown or DeVonta Smith stand out and make a case to be WR3? How will rookie first-round pick Quinyon Mitchell respond in his first game showcase in an Eagles uniform?

Feel free to discuss the game below in the comments section.

