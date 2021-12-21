Heading into Week 15, the Philadelphia Eagles are a relatively healthy team, rested and relaxed coming off their bye week, plus a couple of extra unnecessary days off. Conversely, the Washington Football Team is an absolute mess, with 13 players currently on their COVID list.

Here are the Eagles-Washington inactives, with analysis.

The Eagles don't have anyone of consequence among their inactives.

Notable players on IR, PUP, suspension, etc.

• DE Brandon Graham (IR): Graham's season is over with a ruptured Achilles. On the field, Graham was arguably the Eagles' best defensive player in 2020. It's clear since his loss that the Eagles miss his contributions as a pass rusher and run stopper, and the Eagles have not been able to adequately replace him. Off the field, Graham has unlimited energy and positivity, and he is a player that you just want to have around if you're a head coach in the NFL.

• RG Brandon Brooks (IR): Brooks suffered a pectoral injury against the 49ers. It's "only" a pec strain, as opposed to a tear, so while he'll likely miss time (about 8 weeks, per Lane Johnson) on injured reserve, it was initially not thought to be a season-ending injury. Brooks got hurt Week 2, so Week 12 was 10 weeks. Nick Sirianni has been repeatedly asked about Brooks' possible return, but no useful information has been given.

• LG Isaac Seumalo (IR): Seumalo was carted off the field in the Eagles' loss to the Cowboys. His season is over after having surgery for a Lisfranc injury.

• OL Jack Driscoll (IR): Driscoll's season is over after suffering a high ankle sprain against the Giants. Driscoll showed promise as a rookie in 2020, and he was a valuable player for the Eagles in 2021, initially filling in for Lane Johnson at RT, and later at RG in relief of Brandon Brooks. He played 512 snaps for the Eagles in 2021, and has looked like a capable starter, but his inability to stay on the field is concerning.



• LG Landon Dickerson (COVID): Dickerson struggled a bit when he was forced into the lineup a little earlier than the Eagles would have liked way back in Week 2, when he replaced Brandon Brooks. However, as the season has progressed, Dickerson (6'6, 333) has continued to get better, and has combined on the left side with Jordan Mailata (6'8, 365) to form a gigantic bulldozing tandem that has helped make the Eagles the No. 1 rushing offense in the NFL. With their top four guards out, the Eagles will be playing third stringers, with Nate Herbig likely to fill in at RG, and Sua Opeta at LG.

It should be noted that the Eagles are better equipped to handle injuries along the offensive line than most other teams. We called Herbig a third-string guard above, but he's one who played 891 snaps a season ago, and 295 snaps so far in 2021. Meanwhile, Opeta started two games for the Eagles a season ago, and when I watched his 2020 snaps back in July, I was pleasantly surprised with the way he played.

• LT Andre Dillard: The Eagles would only need Dillard if they lost either Lane Johnson or Jordan Mailata, but their depth is shaky across the board along their offensive line.



• LB Davion Taylor (IR): Taylor started six games for the Eagles. He had his best game as a pro in Denver Week 10, when he forced a pair of fumbles against the Broncos, one of which was returned for a touchdown by Darius Slay. Taylor was drafted as a raw prospect out of Colorado during the 2020 NFL Draft, and while he still has a ways to go as a professional linebacker, he has made positive strides during the 2021 season. He has been replaced in the lineup by Alex Singleton.





Washington's inactives include three semi-notable names — WR Curtis Samuel, DT Tim Settle, and DE James Smith-Williams.

COVID list

You can see the full list here, but the most notable players on it are as follows:

QB Taylor Heinicke: No. 2 QB, started 12 games this season. QB Kyle Allen: No. 3 QB. Garrett Gilbert will start. RG Brandon Scherff: 2020 All-Pro selection. CB Kendall Fuller: Solid starting corner. S Cam Kurl: Good, young safety. C Tyler Larson: No. 2 center. The No. 1 center, Chase Roullier is on IR, below. The starting center will be Keith Ismael.

Notable players on IR, PUP, suspension, etc.