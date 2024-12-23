Eagles Week 17 playoff clinching and seeding scenarios

December 23, 2024
Each week we'll track the Philadelphia Eagles' playoff clinching scenarios and seeding possibilities as they continue to progress throughout the rest of the regular season.
The Eagles already clinched a playoff berth a couple weeks ago. It's just a matter of where they'll be seeded in the tourney.
|NFC East
|Record
|Div record
|GB
|Eagles
|12-3
|3-1
|-
|Commanders
|10-5
|3-2
|2
|Cowboys ☠️
|7-8
|3-1
|5
|Giants ☠️
|2-13
|0-5
|10
The Eagles lost to the Commanders Week 16, so their NFC East title was put on hold for at least a week. They can clinch the NFC East Week 17 with a win or tie over the Cowboys or a Commanders loss or tie to the Falcons. If the Eagles lose to the Cowboys and the Commanders beat the Falcons, the Eagles can still clinch with a win or tie over the Giants Week 18 or a Commanders loss or tie to the Cowboys.
Let's first look at the NFC standings:
|Seed
|Team
|Record
|Conf record
|1
|Lions - x
|13-2
|9-1
|2
|Eagles - x
|12-3
|7-3
|3
|Rams
|9-6
|5-5
|4
|Falcons
|8-7
|7-3
|5
|Vikings - x
|13-2
|8-2
|6
|Packers
|10-4
|5-4
|7
|Commanders
|10-5
|7-3
|8
|Buccaneers
|8-7
|6-4
|9
|Seahawks
|8-7
|4-6
|10
|Cowboys ☠️
|7-8
|5-5
|11
|Cardinals ☠️
|7-8
|3-7
|12
|49ers ☠️
|6-9
|4-6
|13
|Saints
|5-9
|4-6
|14
|Bears ☠️
|4-11
|2-8
|15
|Panthers ☠️
|4-11
|3-7
|16
|Giants ☠️
|2-13
|1-10
The Eagles' chances of earning the 1 seed plummeted with their loss to the Commanders. Before their loss, they had around a 34 percent chance of earning the 1 seed. Now, Inpredictable calculates their chances at 4 percent.
In order to win the 1 seed, the Eagles need the following:
Four percent feels almost feels a little high.
Basically, two things have to occur for the Eagles to be locked into the 2 seed before Week 18, enabling them to rest starters against the Giants:
And no, if they're locked into the 2 seed they're not going to play Saquon Barkley and their entire offensive line to try to get Barkley the single-season rushing record, unless, like, there's some super unlikely scenario in which he only needs like 10 or 20 yards or something.
MORE: 10 awards from Eagles-Commanders
Follow Jimmy & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @JimmyKempski | thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice Sports
Add Jimmy's RSS feed to your feed reader