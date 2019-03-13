More Sports:

March 13, 2019

Eagles welcome DeSean Jackson home with hype video of his Eagles highlights

071018_AdamHermannHeadshot_Carroll.jpg
By Adam Hermann
PhillyVoice Staff
Eagles Videos
031119_DeSean-Jackson_usat Ron Cortes/Philadelphia Inquirer/MCT/Sipa USA

DeSean Jackson is headed back to Philadelphia.

At this point, we should’ve seen it coming.

The Eagles’ media team churned out yet another 120-second, social media-ready slice of #content for fans on Wednesday, this time welcoming DeSean Jackson back to Philadelphia.

MORE: A look at the Eagles' competition for running backs in the free agent market

The video strings together a whole lot of Jackson running away from defenders, interspersed with a few iconic Merrill Reese calls — including one from a visit after Jackson was traded away — and iconic moments, like the Miracle at the Meadowlands sequel.

You can watch it right here:

Pretty good, and the whole tone of the video — happy-go-lucky, upbeat, and generally jovial — is a nice departure from the Very Serious Content the team has churned out over the last 14 months, like this Malcolm Jenkins playoff hype video and the So Long, Nick Foles video.

It's also a nice bridging of the generations: Jackson was around when the team started rolling out its trademark hype videos, so it only makes sense to welcome him home with a new one.

Jackson, 32, is a unique lightning rod who strikes at most of what Philadelphia sports fans want in a player: brimming with personality, capable of explosive plays, and a little unpredictable.

The wideout caught 41 passes for 774 yards and four touchdowns last year with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and he seems to have at least a bit of his uncontainable spark left.

It’s good to have Jaccpot back in the city.

Follow Adam & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @adamwhermann | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Adam's RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.

071018_AdamHermannHeadshot_Carroll.jpg

Adam Hermann
PhillyVoice Staff

adam@phillyvoice.com

Read more Eagles Videos Philadelphia Lincoln Financial Field Twitter NFL DeSean Jackson Free Agency Football

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

Nick Foles pens heartfelt thank you letter to Philly, Eagles fans on Players' Tribune
020418_Foles-MVP_usat

Plane Crashes

Sea Isle City native identified as passenger in fatal Ethiopian Airlines flight
ethiopian airlines crash

Celebrities

Bam Margera's family has 'Jackass' star committed to behavioral health facility
bam margera rehab behavioral health

Eagles

What running backs should interest the Eagles, now that Le'Veon Bell is out of the way?
021319TevinColeman

Sponsored

Roots Picnic announces lineup, new venue for 2019
Questlove

Men's Health

This man's brain infection lends caution to cleaning your ears with cotton swabs
ear brain infection cotton swab unsplash

Featured Homes

Limited - 1805 walnut st 4c

The Alison. For rent! 1 bedroom with custom finishes in a new building overlooking Rittenhouse Square. 725 SF | $2,895
Limited - Allan Domb 241 S 6th St 502

For sale! Updated 1 bedroom with a private balcony, Washington Square and skyline views, open kitchen and great closet space. 860 sf $329,900
Listed by

© 2019 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved