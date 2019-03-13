A look at the Eagles' competition for running backs in the free agent market

March 13, 2019
The Philadelphia Eagles are highly likely to add a running back in free agency (or by trade) this offseason, and with a handful of backs having already signed contracts, let's take a look around the league at which teams could still be in the market for one.
First, a graph:
|Team
|RBs
|Yes, eh, or nah
|Bills
|LeSean McCoy, Frank Gore
|Nah
|Dolphins
|Kenyan Drake, Kalen Ballage
|Eh
|Patriots
|Sony Michel, James White, Rex Burkhead
|Nah
|Jets
|Le'Veon Bell, Isaiah Crowell, Elijah McGuire
|Nah
|Ravens
|Mark Ingram, Kenneth Dixon
|Nah
|Bengals
|Joe Mixon, Giovani Bernard
|Nah
|Browns
|Nick Chubb, Kareem Hunt, Duke Johnson
|Nah
|Steelers
|James Conner, Jaylen Samuels
|Nah
|Texans
|Lamar Miller, D'onta Foreman
|Yes
|Colts
|Marlon Mack, Nyheim Hines
|Eh
|Jaguars
|Leonard Fournette, Thomas Rawls
|Nah
|Titans
|Derrick Henry, Dion Lewis
|Nah
|Broncos
|Phillip Lindsay, Royce Freeman, Devontae Booker
|Nah
|Chiefs
|Damien Williams, Carlos Hyde
|Yes
|Chargers
|Melvin Gordon, Austin Ekeler, Justin Jackson
|Nah
|Raiders
|Jalen Richard, DeAndre Washington
|Yes
|Cowboys
|Ezekiel Elliott, Darius Jackson
|Nah
|Giants
|Saquon Barkley, Wayne Gallman
|Nah
|WASTEAM
|Derrius Guice, Adrian Peterson
|Nah
|Bears
|Jordan Howard, Tarik Cohen
|Eh
|Lions
|Kerryon Johnson, Theo Riddick, Zach Zenner
|Nah
|Packers
|Aaron Jones, Jamaal Williams
|Eh
|Vikings
|Dalvin Cook, Mike Boone
|Eh
|Falcons
|Devonta Freeman, Ito Smith
|Nah
|Panthers
|Christian McCaffrey
|Eh
|Saints
|Alvin Kamara
|Yes
|Buccaneers
|Peyton Barber, Ronald Jones
|Eh
|Cardinals
|David Johnson, Chase Edmonds
|Nah
|Rams
|Todd Gurley, Malcolm Brown
|Nah
|49ers
|Tevin Coleman, Jerrick McKinnon, Matt Breida
|Nah
|Seahawks
|Chris Carson, Rashaad Penny
|Nah
• If a team earned a "nah," it's either because they have little need for a running back, they have salary cap constraints, or both.
• If they earned an "eh," it's because you can maybe make an argument for them, based on need, an overabundance of room under the cap, or an unpredictable GM who doesn't really know what he's doing.
• If they earned a "yes," they have a clear need for a running back, and they have money.
Obviously, this was a very scientific exercise.
The only clear "yes" candidates, in my view, are the Texans (they are reportedly shopping or releasing Lamar Miller), the Chiefs (they need to replace some of the contributions of Kareem Hunt), and the Raiders (who need help everywhere and have money to spend).
Conclusion: While some backs who might have made some sense for the Eagles are gone, they are still in a decent position to work this market for inexpensive help.
