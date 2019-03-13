A look at the Eagles' competition for running backs in the free agent market

The Philadelphia Eagles are highly likely to add a running back in free agency (or by trade) this offseason, and with a handful of backs having already signed contracts, let's take a look around the league at which teams could still be in the market for one.

First, a graph:

Team RBs Yes, eh, or nah Bills LeSean McCoy, Frank Gore Nah Dolphins Kenyan Drake, Kalen Ballage Eh Patriots Sony Michel, James White, Rex Burkhead Nah Jets Le'Veon Bell, Isaiah Crowell, Elijah McGuire Nah Ravens Mark Ingram, Kenneth Dixon Nah Bengals Joe Mixon, Giovani Bernard Nah Browns Nick Chubb, Kareem Hunt, Duke Johnson Nah Steelers James Conner, Jaylen Samuels Nah Texans Lamar Miller, D'onta Foreman Yes Colts Marlon Mack, Nyheim Hines Eh Jaguars Leonard Fournette, Thomas Rawls Nah Titans Derrick Henry, Dion Lewis Nah Broncos Phillip Lindsay, Royce Freeman, Devontae Booker Nah Chiefs Damien Williams, Carlos Hyde Yes Chargers Melvin Gordon, Austin Ekeler, Justin Jackson Nah Raiders Jalen Richard, DeAndre Washington Yes Cowboys Ezekiel Elliott, Darius Jackson Nah Giants Saquon Barkley, Wayne Gallman Nah WASTEAM Derrius Guice, Adrian Peterson Nah Bears Jordan Howard, Tarik Cohen Eh Lions Kerryon Johnson, Theo Riddick, Zach Zenner Nah Packers Aaron Jones, Jamaal Williams Eh Vikings Dalvin Cook, Mike Boone Eh Falcons Devonta Freeman, Ito Smith Nah Panthers Christian McCaffrey Eh Saints Alvin Kamara Yes Buccaneers Peyton Barber, Ronald Jones Eh Cardinals David Johnson, Chase Edmonds Nah Rams Todd Gurley, Malcolm Brown Nah 49ers Tevin Coleman, Jerrick McKinnon, Matt Breida Nah Seahawks Chris Carson, Rashaad Penny Nah

• If a team earned a " nah ," it's either because they have little need for a running back, they have salary cap constraints, or both.

• If they earned an " eh ," it's because you can maybe make an argument for them, based on need, an overabundance of room under the cap, or an unpredictable GM who doesn't really know what he's doing.

• If they earned a " yes ," they have a clear need for a running back, and they have money.

Obviously, this was a very scientific exercise.

The only clear " yes " candidates, in my view, are the Texans (they are reportedly shopping or releasing Lamar Miller), the Chiefs (they need to replace some of the contributions of Kareem Hunt), and the Raiders (who need help everywhere and have money to spend).

Conclusion: While some backs who might have made some sense for the Eagles are gone, they are still in a decent position to work this market for inexpensive help.

