March 13, 2019

A look at the Eagles' competition for running backs in the free agent market

By Jimmy Kempski
PhillyVoice Staff
030319TJYeldon Kirby Lee/USA TODAY Sports

Jaguars RB T.J. Yeldon could make sense for the Eagles as a reasonably priced free agent acquisition.

The Philadelphia Eagles are highly likely to add a running back in free agency (or by trade) this offseason, and with a handful of backs having already signed contracts, let's take a look around the league at which teams could still be in the market for one.

First, a graph:

Team RBs Yes, eh, or nah
Bills LeSean McCoy, Frank Gore Nah
Dolphins Kenyan Drake, Kalen Ballage Eh
Patriots Sony Michel, James White, Rex Burkhead Nah
Jets Le'Veon Bell, Isaiah Crowell, Elijah McGuire Nah
Ravens Mark Ingram, Kenneth Dixon Nah
Bengals Joe Mixon, Giovani Bernard Nah
Browns Nick Chubb, Kareem Hunt, Duke Johnson Nah
Steelers James Conner, Jaylen Samuels Nah
Texans Lamar Miller, D'onta Foreman Yes
Colts Marlon Mack, Nyheim Hines Eh
Jaguars Leonard Fournette, Thomas Rawls Nah
Titans Derrick Henry, Dion Lewis Nah
Broncos Phillip Lindsay, Royce Freeman, Devontae Booker Nah
Chiefs Damien Williams, Carlos Hyde Yes
Chargers Melvin Gordon, Austin Ekeler, Justin Jackson Nah
Raiders Jalen Richard, DeAndre Washington Yes
Cowboys Ezekiel Elliott, Darius Jackson Nah
Giants Saquon Barkley, Wayne Gallman Nah
WASTEAM Derrius Guice, Adrian Peterson Nah
Bears Jordan Howard, Tarik Cohen Eh
Lions Kerryon Johnson, Theo Riddick, Zach Zenner Nah
Packers Aaron Jones, Jamaal Williams Eh
Vikings Dalvin Cook, Mike Boone Eh
Falcons Devonta Freeman, Ito Smith Nah
Panthers Christian McCaffrey Eh
Saints Alvin Kamara Yes
Buccaneers Peyton Barber, Ronald Jones Eh
Cardinals David Johnson, Chase Edmonds Nah
Rams Todd Gurley, Malcolm Brown Nah
49ers Tevin Coleman, Jerrick McKinnon, Matt Breida Nah
Seahawks Chris Carson, Rashaad Penny Nah

• If a team earned a "nah," it's either because they have little need for a running back, they have salary cap constraints, or both.

• If they earned an "eh," it's because you can maybe make an argument for them, based on need, an overabundance of room under the cap, or an unpredictable GM who doesn't really know what he's doing.

• If they earned a "yes," they have a clear need for a running back, and they have money.

Obviously, this was a very scientific exercise.

The only clear "yes" candidates, in my view, are the Texans (they are reportedly shopping or releasing Lamar Miller), the Chiefs (they need to replace some of the contributions of Kareem Hunt), and the Raiders (who need help everywhere and have money to spend).

Conclusion: While some backs who might have made some sense for the Eagles are gone, they are still in a decent position to work this market for inexpensive help.

Jimmy Kempski
PhillyVoice Staff

jimmy@phillyvoice.com

