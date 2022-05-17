Eagles will have joint practices with the Miami Dolphins

The Philadelphia Eagles announced on Tuesday that they will hold joint practices during (extended) 2022 training camp with the Miami Dolphins.

The Eagles play the Dolphins Week 3 of the preseason, which if you'll recall is the final week of the preseason after the NFL expanded the regular season to 17 games.

The Eagles will also have joint practices with the Cleveland Browns, also on the road 😔, prior to their Week 2 preseason matchup.

The Eagles were Joint Practice Champions in 2021.

