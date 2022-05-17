More Sports:

May 17, 2022

Eagles will have joint practices with the Miami Dolphins

Kempski_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg
By Jimmy Kempski
PhillyVoice Staff
Eagles NFL
051722BrandonGraham Jasen Vinlove/USA TODAY Sports

It was hard finding pictures of current Eagles players from the Birds' loss to Miami in 2019.

The Philadelphia Eagles announced on Tuesday that they will hold joint practices during (extended) 2022 training camp with the Miami Dolphins.

The Eagles play the Dolphins Week 3 of the preseason, which if you'll recall is the final week of the preseason after the NFL expanded the regular season to 17 games.

The Eagles will also have joint practices with the Cleveland Browns, also on the road 😔, prior to their Week 2 preseason matchup.

The Eagles were Joint Practice Champions in 2021.

Follow Jimmy & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @JimmyKempski | thePhillyVoice

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice Sports

Add Jimmy's RSS feed to your feed reader

Kempski_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg

Jimmy Kempski
PhillyVoice Staff

jimmy@phillyvoice.com

Read more Eagles NFL Philadelphia Eagles training camp

Videos

Featured

Limited - Girl Scouts of Eastern Pennsylvania 3

How Girl Scouts prepares members for a lifetime of success and adventure
Limited - CCOP - Career and Advanced Technology Center

High-tech training for careers that pay

Just In

Must Read

Transportation

OurBus adds routes connecting Philly, King of Prussia to the Jersey Shore
05 17 2022 OurBus Jersey Shore.JPG

Sponsored

'Aqua Marooned!' is a free game available now at nature centers across the region
Limited - Aqua Marooned Game

Children's Health

New SIDS research offers intriguing finding, but it's not a breakthrough, scientists stress
Sudden Infant Death Syndrome

Flyers

Flyers' salary cap: Off the books, on the hook
Flyers-Canucks-Ivan-Provorov-3-Kate-Frese_101521-93.jpg

Music

Black Thought, Danger Mouse release lead single 'No Gold Teeth' from upcoming collaboration
Black Thought Collaborative Album

Food & Drink

Assembly Rooftop Lounge to host tropical pop-up with new cocktails, seafood menu
The Grove at Assembly

© 2022 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved