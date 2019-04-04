More Sports:

April 04, 2019

Eagles will reportedly work out AAF quarterback Luis Perez

Kempski_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg
By Jimmy Kempski
PhillyVoice Staff
Eagles NFL
040419LuisPerez Brett Davis/USA TODAY Sports

This is Luis Perez. Probably.

According to Adam Caplan of Sirius XM Radio, the Philadelphia Eagles are expected to work out quarterback Luis Perez, formerly of the Birmingham Iron, of the now cancelled Alliance of American Football league.

Back in February, we noted three AAF players who might make sense for the Eagles, and we featured Perez. Broken clocks, and whatnot, I guess. 

Perez reportedly impressed NFL scouts after the AAF's first week of games. Interestingly, it was Perez's media session that stood out to some, via Chris Mortensen of ESPN:

Because of the tough nature of the Philadelphia media, when the Eagles bring in players for their 30 allotted pre-draft visits, they set up mock press conferences in which team employees ask difficult questions and try to rattle the young prospects. It was a piece of the process in which Carson Wentz impressed the team. It may sound silly to put stock in that kind of thing, but it is something that the team absolutely cares about, especially at the quarterback position.

Perez went to Division II Texas A&M Commerce, where he posted the following stats:

Luis Perez Comp-Att (Comp %) Yards (YPA) TD-INT 
2016 244-389 (62.7%)  3326 (8.6)32-5 
2017 421-596 (70.6%)  4999 (8.4)46-11 


As a player, Perez has good size at 6'3, 222. He's not the fleetest of foot, but his touch and accuracy looked good Week 1. Here are all of his throws in the Iron's first game:


Perez ended the season with pretty crappy numbers. He completed 135 of 258 passes (52.3%) for 1460 yards (5.7 YPA), 5 TDs and 6 INTs, though personally, I have no idea what to make of stats -- good or bad -- from that league. The Iron finished the season with a 5-3 record.

The Eagles are on the hunt for a third quarterback to develop this offseason, and if they could pluck one with legitimate skills from the AAF instead of using a draft pick on one, that would make a lot of sense. From Perez's perspective, it would it make sense to join the Eagles for a chance to make the team, seeing as the Eagles have had obvious success developing Wentz, Nick Foles, and Nate Sudfeld.

MORE: What they're saying: Eagles have two of the best TEs in the NFL | Eagles should trade for Browns RB Duke Johnson | Recap: Eagles chat with Jimmy Kempski

Follow Jimmy & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @JimmyKempski | @thePhillyVoice

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice Sports

Add Jimmy's RSS feed to your feed reader

Kempski_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg

Jimmy Kempski
PhillyVoice Staff

jimmy@phillyvoice.com

Read more Eagles NFL Philadelphia Luis Perez

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

Eagles should trade for Browns RB Duke Johnson
040419DukeJohnson

Courts

Tech 9 was to be arraigned on child porn charges the day after his death
tech 9 child porn charges

Events

The Bourse is honoring 'Fearless Femmes' this First Friday
Carroll - The Philadelphia Bourse Lalo

Eagles

What they're saying: The Eagles have two of the best tight ends in the NFL
040419_Zach-Ertz_usat

Health News

FDA warns public that seizures are a potential side effect of vaping, launches investigation
e-cigarette sipa

Fitness

Center City's free workout program returns to Dilworth Park
Carroll - Dilworth Park

Featured Homes

Limited - 1805 walnut st 4c

The Alison. For rent! 1 bedroom with custom finishes in a new building overlooking Rittenhouse Square. 725 SF | $2,895
Limited - Allan Domb 241 S 6th St 502

For sale! Updated 1 bedroom with a private balcony, Washington Square and skyline views, open kitchen and great closet space. 860 sf $329,900
Listed by

© 2019 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved