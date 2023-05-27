More Sports:

May 27, 2023

An early look at what positions are strong in the 2024 NFL Draft

Kempski_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg
By Jimmy Kempski
PhillyVoice Staff
USATSI_19067274.jpg John Reed/USA TODAY Sports

Penn State OT Olu Fashanu, playing the Patrick Swayze part in the Dirty Dancing impression above, could be a top 10 pick in 2024.

The 2024 NFL Draft is more than 11 months away, and a lot can/will change between now and then, as prospects will rise and fall. Still, you can typically get a feel for which positions will be strong in the next year's draft.

And so, let's take a look at a variety of top-50 big boards — from Pro Football Network, Drafttek, Sporting News, and Tankathon — and see how many players at each position made the cut. 

 PFN DT SN Tank Avg 
QB7645.5
 RB445 4.0 
 WR967 7.0 
 TE222 2.0 
 OT355 4.5 
 iOL334 3.5 
 EDGE478 6.75 
 iDL554 5.0
 LB332 2.25
 CB735 5.0
 S356 4.75

Notes

• If there were one position that I would handicap the Eagles being the most likely to address with an early pick in the 2024 draft, it would be offensive tackle. As you're well aware if you follow the draft closely, the Eagles like to have succession plans in place a year early along the O-line. With Lane Johnson having gone on record as saying that he would like to play two more seasons, it would make sense for the Eagles to select his replacement for 2025 and beyond. For now it doesn't seem like offensive tackle is projected to be a super deep group in 2024, though also not barren either.

• It could be a strong edge rusher draft. The Eagles are always shopping for more talent there, obviously.

• After a rare year in 2023 in which wide receiver wasn't a strong positional group in the draft, it likely will be in 2024. That probably doesn't help the Eagles much, at least at the top of the draft.

• The Eagles selected Kelee Ringo in the 2023 draft, but they probably won't be done adding youth at corner with Darius Slay and James Bradberry aging.

