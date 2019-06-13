More News:

June 13, 2019

3.4 magnitude earthquake reported in central Pa.

The quake occurred 18 kilometers southwest of Mifflintown in Juniata County

Headshot - Virginia Streva
By Virginia Streva
PhillyVoice Staff
Weather Earthquake
Earthquake in Mifflintown, Pa. Source/U.S. Geological Survey

The U.S. Geological Survey reported a 3.4 magnitude earthquake had occured near Mifflintown, Pa. on Wednesday night.

The U.S. Geological Survey reported an earthquake in central Pennsylvania on Wednesday night.

Around 8:30 p.m. a 3.4 magnitude earthquake shook Juniata County and the surrounding area. The quake occurred 18 kilometers southwest of Mifflintown at a depth of 26.7 kilometers.

MORE: Sen. Pat Toomey introduces legislation to put whole milk back in school lunches

The agency received over 1300 responses from residents that had felt the earthquake. It was felt as far north as Williamsport, Pa. and as far south as Columbia, M.D. It was even felt in eastern Pa., near Reading and Exton. Most people described the earthquake's intensity as weak to light, while some reported they did not feel it at all. 

This is not the first earthquake for the region this year. A 2.0 magnitude earthquake was felt off the coast of 37 miles off the coast of Brigantine beach earlier this month. In April, a 3.0 magnitude earthquake off the coast Long Island was reportedly felt in Trenton and Smyrna. In January, a 4.7 magnitude earthquake 136 miles off the coast of Maryland was felt in Delaware. 

Follow Virginia & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @vastreva | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Virginia's RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Headshot - Virginia Streva

Virginia Streva
PhillyVoice Staff

virginia@phillyvoice.com

Read more Weather Earthquake Pennsylvania Central Pennsylvania

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Phillies

Do the Phillies even have the prospects to make blockbuster trades?
072318_Adonis-Medina_usat

Wildlife

Black bear spotted on SEPTA tracks in East Falls
Black Bear SEPTA

Sixers

Kevin Durant's Achilles injury will have long-term repercussions for entire NBA
Durant Warriors Raptors

Food & Drink

Fitler Club on Schuylkill River banks officially opens — to its members
0612_Fitler Club Dining

Illness

By 2030, the U.S. will be home to an estimated 22 million cancer survivors
cancer survival growth 2030

Gambling

Borgata in Atlantic City launches online sports betting platform
Borgata sports betting

Featured Homes

Limited - 1805 walnut st 4c

FOR RENT! The Alison – 1805 Walnut Street – 1 bedroom with custom finishes in a new building overlooking Rittenhouse Square. 725 SF | $2,895
Allan Domb - 050719 - 2201 Chestnut St 104

FOR SALE! The Coronado – 2201 Chestnut Street – Unique 2 bedroom, 1 bath with a high-end kitchen, brand new kitchen, herringbone wood floors and incredible natural light. 898 SF | $329,900
Listed by

© 2019 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved