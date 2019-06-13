3.4 magnitude earthquake reported in central Pa.

The agency received over 1300 responses from residents that had felt the earthquake. It was felt as far north as Williamsport, Pa. and as far south as Columbia, M.D. It was even felt in eastern Pa., near Reading and Exton. Most people described the earthquake's intensity as weak to light, while some reported they did not feel it at all.

This is not the first earthquake for the region this year. A 2.0 magnitude earthquake was felt off the coast of 37 miles off the coast of Brigantine beach earlier this month. In April, a 3.0 magnitude earthquake off the coast Long Island was reportedly felt in Trenton and Smyrna. In January, a 4.7 magnitude earthquake 136 miles off the coast of Maryland was felt in Delaware.

