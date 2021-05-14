More News:

May 14, 2021

Police investigating suspicious death of woman found partially clothed in East Falls

Michael Tanenbaum Headshot
By Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff
Investigations Police
East Falls Woman Thom Carroll/for PhillyVoice

Philadelphia police say an unidentified young woman was found under a tree near the Alden Park apartments in East Falls on Friday morning.

The death of a young woman who was found unconscious in East Falls early Friday morning is being considered suspicious, Philadelphia police said.

The victim, believed to be in her 20s, was found partially clothed under a tree near the Alden Park apartments at 5500 Wissahickon Ave.

Investigators said the woman's body was found around 12:40 a.m. Medics responded to the scene and she was pronounced dead shorty after 1 a.m.

Police did not identify the woman. They said the circumstances of her death remain unknown.

No arrests have been made and the case remains under investigation.

Michael Tanenbaum Headshot

Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff

tanenbaum@phillyvoice.com

Read more Investigations Police Philadelphia East Falls

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

Game-by-game Eagles 2021 win-loss predictions
051321JalenHurts2

Prevention

More people need to know the signs of a stroke — especially those at high risk, Philly docs say
Stroke signs

Transportation

Variable speed limits now enforceable on Schuylkill Expressway between Philly and KOP
PennDOT VSL I76

Eagles

Eagles 2021 season predictions roundup: Does anyone have the Birds making the playoffs?
Eagles_Cowboys_Jalen_Reagor_Travis_Fulgham_Week8_Kate_Frese_11022066.jpg

Food & Drink

Laser Wolf named one of the best new restaurants in the world by Condé Nast Traveler
Laser Wolf Condé Nast Traveler Hot List

Family-Friendly

Walk or drive through peony fields this May to admire the springtime blooms
Styer's peony festival

Featured Homes

Allan Domb - 237 S 18TH STREET #16BC

FOR SALE! Located directly on Rittenhouse Square in The Barclay Condominium, this stunning residence blends modern updates with restored original details. Two units that can be used separately or combined. 5,400 sqft | $4,075,000
Allan Domb - 224-30 W RITTENHOUSE SQUARE #602

FOR RENT! Spacious studio at The Dorchester on Rittenhouse Square! Enter into a foyer that leads to the generously-sized living and dining area that is filled with natural light thanks to an entire wall of oversized windows. 573 sqft | $1,450/mo
Listed by

© 2021 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved