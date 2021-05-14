Police investigating suspicious death of woman found partially clothed in East Falls

The death of a young woman who was found unconscious in East Falls early Friday morning is being considered suspicious, Philadelphia police said.

The victim, believed to be in her 20s, was found partially clothed under a tree near the Alden Park apartments at 5500 Wissahickon Ave.



Investigators said the woman's body was found around 12:40 a.m. Medics responded to the scene and she was pronounced dead shorty after 1 a.m.

Police did not identify the woman. They said the circumstances of her death remain unknown.

No arrests have been made and the case remains under investigation.