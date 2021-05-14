Philly man found dead inside car in Cheltenham, prosecutors say

A 50-year-old man was found with fatal gunshot injuries inside his car in Cheltenham on Thursday morning, prompting an investigation into the circumstances of his death, Montgomery County prosecutors said.

Christian Williams, of Philadelphia, was found in his vehicle on the 100 block of Tookany Creek Parkway around 9:45 a.m., police said. A person walking a dog noticed the unresponsive man in the car and called 911. The vehicle was parked in a recreation area.



When police arrived, they found Williams had been restrained in his car and apparently had been shot in the chest.

An autopsy was scheduled with the Montgomery County Coroner's Office.

Anyone with information about Williams' death is asked to contact the Cheltenham Township Police Department at (215) 885-1600 or call the Montgomery County Detectives' Tip Line at (610) 278-3648.