Philadelphia District Attorney primary between Larry Krasner and Carlos Vega puts reform and results on trial

Voters will likely decide the future of the Philadelphia District Attorney's Office on May 18, when the Democratic primary election pits incumbent Larry Krasner against longtime homicide prosecutor Carlos Vega, culminating a heated race that has centered on the city's epidemic of gun violence.

Krasner, 60, spent more than 30 years as a criminal defense and civil rights attorney in Philadelphia before he was elected D.A. in 2017 on a platform of progressive criminal justice reform. His office has prioritized reducing incarceration through cash bail reform, freeing wrongfully convicted people, pursuing police misconduct and targeting serious crime instead of minor offenses.

Vega, 64, spent 35 years as an assistant prosecutor in Philadelphia under multiple administrations. He has campaigned for a "third way" that blends the goals of reform with aggressively tackling the city's current crisis of violent crime. Vega was among a group of 31 prosecutors at the D.A.'s office who were fired shortly Krasner's transition in 2018, ushering in a staff whose mission has been the pursuit of racial equity and systemic change.

The Democratic primary is typically considered the race that will determine the next district attorney, since Philadelphia's base of registered Democrats far outweighs Republican voters. The lone Republican running for D.A. in 2021 is longtime criminal defense attorney Chuck Peruto, a Krasner critic whose campaign has likewise centered on runaway violence in the city.

Four years after Krasner's election heralded a progressive wave in urban criminal justice, the mixed results of the D.A.'s reform agenda have been placed under a microscope in 2021.

Against the backdrop of the coronavirus pandemic, violent crime has surged in Philadelphia — 499 homicides were recorded in 2020 and the city already has more than 180 in 2021, up 34% compared to the same period last year. Non-fatal shooting incidents also have spiked over the past year.

Vega's challenge to Krasner, backed by the Philadelphia chapter of the Fraternal Order of Police, has focused on what his campaign deems ineffective and inadequate crime deterrence. Homicides have increased each year in Philadelphia under Krasner, even prior to the pandemic.



But the problems seen in Philadelphia during the COVID-19 crisis are mirrored across much of the United States. Major American cities saw a 33% increase in homicides in 2020, and 63 of the 66 largest police jurisdictions in the country saw an increase in at least one category of violent crime last year, a trend that is continuing into 2021. .

In Philadelphia, Vega has directed particular attention to falling conviction rates for illegal gun possession arrests, despite a large increase in the number of such arrests made during the past year and which have been accelerating in 2021.

During a televised debate on May 5, Vega argued the falling conviction rate has created a city that allows "no consequences" for violent crime.

"Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw and before, (former) Commissioner Richard Ross, said, 'We are doing the job. We're taking guns off the street in record numbers, but there are no consequences.' And that's why we're seeing the murder rate and the shooting rate go up," Vega said.

Krasner attributed the downward trend in convictions to a changing landscape in law enforcement practices.

"Part of the reason for this multiyear decline in conviction rates for gun possession cases is (that) the quality of the cases has changed," Krasner said. "We went from a system of stop-and-frisk, some of it illegal, to a system of massive stops of cars in certain neighborhoods, most of them Black and Brown neighborhoods. The truth is, some of this is 'Driving While Black,' and when you stop a car, there's Constitutional issues, but there also may be an issue that there's five people in a car and the gun's in the trunk. That's a weak case."

In fatal and non-fatal shooting incidents, Krasner said his office has secured a conviction rate of nearly 85%.

"That is among the very highest in five years," Krasner said. "It is comparable to other cities in a very favorable way."

Krasner said his office also has made a concerted effort not to "cheat" on convictions that may wrongfully put defendants behind bars. Over the past few years, his office has secured 20 exonerations of such defendants who were wrongfully convicted during prior administrations.

Specifically, Krasner has pointed to Vega's role as a prosecutor in the 2016 retrial of Anthony Wright, a Philadelphia man who was convicted in the 1991 rape and murder of an elderly woman at her North Philadelphia home.

Wright, who spent 25 years behind bars, claimed he made a false confession under the threat of physical violence from detectives. Subsequent advances in DNA forensic technology later helped Wright's legal counselors at the Innocence Project determine that key evidence in the case could not be connected to him. Wright was acquitted on all charges in 2016 and was later awarded nearly $10 million in damages in a settlement with the city. Vega was one of the prosecutors restating the case against him five years ago.

Though Vega has downplayed his role in the retrial, the Innocence Project published a letter in April indicating that Vega maintained his belief in Wright's guilt during the 2016 retrial and still has not apologized for seeking to put him back in prison.

Amid a fiery campaign, Vega signaled this month that he may sue Krasner for libel concerning remarks the D.A. has made about his role in the Wright case, a move Krasner called "baseless." Vega already has joined other former prosecutors in suing Krasner for their dismissal from the D.A.'s office in 2018, claim they were discriminated against because of their ages.

For much of the candidates' TV debate, Vega challenged Krasner's record using prosecution statistics that the D.A. called "mashed-up" for political effect. Krasner accused Vega of presenting data selectively and without regard for the clogged court system and other extreme conditions created by the public health crisis. Vega's depiction amounted to a "lasagna of lies" intended to funnel blame for Philadelphia's unchecked violence into the D.A.'s office, Krasner argued.

But Vega also raised concerns about what he called Krasner's "fragmented relationships" with other law enforcement agencies, from the Philadelphia Police Department to the Pennsylvania Attorney General's Office and the U.S. Attorney's Office. Vega said Krasner "does not work well with other agencies," resulting in friction and reduced cooperation. Vega said he would aim to bridge this gap with a "focused deterrence" program that targets Philadelphia's violent criminals.

"With that program, you work with other agencies — the state Attorney General's Office, the federal government, FBI, DEA and the like, and the police department," Vega said. "You get those resources. You investigate that small group of people causing the violence, at which point then you bring the mayor, City Council, community leaders — you bring in call-in sessions with those people perpetrating violence. And you give them a choice. 'We know what you're doing and we want you to put down the guns. If not, we will come after you."'

Krasner claims Philadelphia's Gun Violence Initiative already does what Vega has promised by using a "group violence intervention" model. The program focuses on hot-spot areas of crime where the city's highest-risk individuals — many of them repeat offenders — can be offered incentives for compliance and face serious consequences for criminal activity. Krasner also said his office has developed an intelligence unit that places prosecutors on a task force with police to review weekly cases and determine whether the evidence collected is strong enough.

A spokesperson for the Krasner campaign rejected the perception that the D.A. does not have strong relationships with partner agencies in law enforcement. The combative tone struck by former U.S. Attorney William McSwain, an appointee of former President Donald Trump, was an intentionally adversarial setup, the spokesperson told PhillyVoice.

"(McSwain's) motivations were purely political — he put himself on a billboard, after all — and he, like the rest of the Trump administration, did not care about the safety of Philadelphians. He cared about political stunts," the spokesperson said.



The Krasner campaign pointed to key endorsements from local elected officials and the Guardian Civic League — Philadelphia's chapter of the National Black Police Association — as indications of support for his record during his first term. The campaign also highlighted a gun violence task force investigation with Attorney General Josh Shapiro that resulted in the arrests of nine individuals connected to 18 shootings dating back to 2016.

"In a second term, (Krasner) will continue strengthening these relationships to make sure that across city and state government, we implement solutions that improve the provision of justice in this city and keep the community safe," the Krasner campaign spokesperson said.



But with mounting homicide cases and families ravaged by loss, Vega has repeated during his campaign that Krasner has "blood on his hands" for the policies and performance of his office. During the debate, he referenced the fatal shooting of 25-year-old Milan Loncar in Brewerytown on Jan. 13. The victim's sister wrote an open letter to Krasner, blaming his office for "negligence and lack of interest" in keeping Loncar's shooter behind bars for multiple prior offenses.

Krasner has responded by pointing to the decisive role of the courts in determining bail, but families of many Philadelphia crime victims have increasingly grown weary of a pattern of offenders remaining free and later committing deadly crimes.

Even among Krasner's progressive base, there has been discontent among those who believe his reform efforts have not gone far enough to eliminate cash bail entirely — placing the D.A. between opposing camps that see different causes of violent crime in Philadelphia that they believe demand divergent solutions.

The May 18 primary is shaping up to be one of the most contested city elections for district attorney in recent memory. Thousands of Republicans reportedly have switched their voter registrations to Democrat in order to have a voice in the race and perhaps putting Krasner's tenure in jeopardy.

Krasner and Vega have received strong endorsements from city leaders, wards and unions in Philadelphia as the race enters its final days.

And with high crime in focus alongside the larger concerns about systemic injustice that originally swept Krasner into office, Philadelphia voters' decision carries the weight of expectations that progress must be achieved on both fronts.