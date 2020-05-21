More News:

May 21, 2020

Bucks County woman charged in East Falls hit-and-run on state trooper

Driver fled traffic stop before crashing into police motorcycle, investigators say

East Falls Trooper Thom Carroll/for PhillyVoice

Gabrielle Finch, 36, of Trevose, Bucks County, allegedly struck Pennsylvania State Trooper Jarrett Harvey on May 16 while he rode his motorcycle on School House Lane in the East Falls section of Philadelphia.

A Bucks County woman faces criminal charges in connection with a hit-and-run incident that injured a Pennsylvania State Trooper over the weekend, Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner announced Thursday.

Gabrielle Finch, 36, of Trevose, allegedly struck Trooper Jarrett Harvey while he rode his motorcycle Saturday on School House Lane in East Falls. 

Finch allegedly was involved in a high-speed chase after fleeing a traffic stop. She drove recklessly through residential neighborhoods in the lead-up to the crash, police said.

During the chase, Finch ran several stop signs and eventually struck Harvey, throwing him from his motorcycle, according to investigators, who obtained surveillance footage of the chase. Harvey suffered a severe concussion and bruises.

Finch has had multiple DUIs in the past, including an open case in Monroe County. She was convicted of fleeing police in Bucks County last year and was convicted of another DUI in Philadelphia in 2002.

“This defendant’s actions are extremely serious and have endangered the life of Trooper Jarrett Harvey, who was very seriously injured,” Krasner said. “I wish Trooper Harvey a speedy and full recovery, and send heartfelt thanks on behalf of Philadelphians for the risk and harm he endured to prevent what could have been a catastrophe for others who were in the path of Finch’s vehicle.”

Finch is charged with aggravated assault, leaving the scene of an accident involving injury, fleeing police, simple assault and related offenses.

