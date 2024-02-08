At least six missing, two officers shot after standoff and house fire in East Lansdowne

A harrowing scene in the East Lansdowne borough of Delaware County left up to eight people unaccounted for, two police officers shot and hospitalized and a house in charred ruins.

Local officers responded to a report Wednesday afternoon claiming that an 11-year-old girl had been shot. The officers arrived at a home at Lewis Avenue in East Lansdowne at 3:47 p.m. and immediately met with gunshots from within the house.

Two officers were each shot once as they dove for cover, one in the leg and the other in the arm. Responding Upper Darby police officers, armed with ballistic shields, dragged the two to safety.

Around 15 minutes after the officers arrived, a fire began on the third floor of the house. Officials believe that the fire was set intentionally by someone in the home.

Police evacuated the entire neighborhood block as firefighters, SWAT officers and additional police officers arrived at the scene. Firefighters were unable to combat the blaze due to the ongoing active shooter presence.

According to Delco District Attorney Jack Stollsteimer, between six to eight members of a family, including children, were in the house. Authorities were unable to confirm the initial report of an 11-year-old child being shot, and the family was not named or identified by officials.

Stollsteimer did not name the officers who were shot, but he confirmed in a press conference that both were treated for their injuries and in stable condition. Both officers were veterans of the police department for over two decades.

As the fire subsided, the house was left as a "burned-out hollow," in Stollsteimer's words. Authorities will be able to begin a proper investigation and search for evidence today now that the house is accessible.