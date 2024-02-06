More News:

February 06, 2024

Missing boys from Willingboro found safe and returned home, police say

The brothers, ages 10 and 12, were reunited with their family after they disappeared Monday

By Michaela Althouse
Willingboro Missing Children Thom Carroll/For PhillyVoice

Two boys who were reported missing in Willingboro, New Jersey on Monday were safely located and returned to their family by early Tuesday morning, police say.

The boys, ages 10 and 12, were reported missing at 6:15 p.m. after having last been seen walking away from their home in the Garfield North section of Willingboro Township. At 12:45 a.m. Tuesday, police said the boys had been located and returned safely to their home. 

Willingboro police did not disclose additional details regarding their disappearance, or how and where they were found. On Monday, police had asked people via social media to report any sightings.

Police included the boys' names in their initial Facebook posts, which have since been removed. 

"Thank you to everyone who reached out, sent prayers and/or shared our post," police wrote in their initial post about the boys being located safely. That post was removed and replaced with another thanking people for sharing their posts and noting the boys have been reunited with their family. 

Though police did not detail how the boys were located and returned home, technology has played a role in other missing persons cases. In Mercer County last month, police used a drone equipped with thermal imaging technology to find a child who went missing in some snow-covered woods. They found the child within 10 minutes. 

Editor's note: An earlier version of this story included the names of the boys. Their identities have since been removed because they are minors and have been safely located. 

Michaela Althouse
