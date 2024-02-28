East Lansdowne shooter 'took the why to his grave,' official says

Officials are closing the case in the East Lansdowne shooting and fire that killed six people, the Delaware County District Attorney's Office said.

Officials provided an update Wednesday on the Feb. 7 incident at 58 Lewis Ave. in which three adults and three children were killed. District Attorney Jack Stollsteimer said the shooter, Canh Le, 43, got into an argument with his 13-year-old niece. Le then went upstairs and retrieved the weapon, shooting his brother, sister-in-law and other family members before moving to the third floor of his house.

When officers arrived on the scene, Le began shooting at them from the third floor. About 15 minutes later, he set fire to the house before taking his own life.

“This is an absolute unmitigated tragedy for everyone in this community," Stollsteimer said.



Le's parents ran outside after the first shots began and made the call to 911, Stollsteimer said. More shots could be heard in the background during the call.

Officials used dental records to identify the children and DNA tests for the adults. Five of the six victims were killed by gunfire, Stollsteimer said. The sixth victim, a 10-year-old boy, died by smoke inhalation.

Investigators said there had been no history of prior 911 calls or mental illness in the family that might have led to this event. Stollsteimer was unsure whether Le had purchased the gun but said he wasn't barred from gun ownership.

"Nobody has come forward and provided any information that would explain what happened that day," Stollsteimer said. "I wish I had an answer for you. I know everyone wants to know why; I don’t think we ever will. I think Canh Le took the why to his grave."

In partnership with the American Red Cross, officials will host a community healing event on March 9 at East Lansdowne Elementary School from 11 a.m to 2 p.m., East Lansdowne Mayor Majovie Bland said.

"We are still hurting and this healing process will take a very, very long time," Bland said.