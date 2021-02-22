Teenager accused in deadly shooting at Montgomery County bowling alley turns himself in

A suspect wanted for the deadly shooting at an East Norriton bowling alley on Saturday is now in police custody.

Jamel Barnwell, the 17-year-old from Upper Darby whom authorities had issued an arrest warrant for, turned himself in on Sunday night, according to 6ABC.

Barnwell is now facing charges of First-Degree Murder, Third-Degree Murder, Attempted Murder, Aggravated Assault, Reckless Endangerment, Possessing an Instrument of Crime and other related offenses.

East Norriton Police responded to a shooting at Our Town Alley on the 2900 block of Swede Street at around 6:45 p.m. Saturday.

One person was killed and four others were wounded. The victim, who was later identified as 29-year-old Frank Wade of Philadelphia, was found lying in the bowling alley's entrance and pronounced dead at the scene.

An autopsy found that the cause of death was multiple gunshot wounds, as authorities deemed Wade's killing as a homicide.

The other shooting victims were transported to local hospitals. The four individuals were later identified as 21-year-old Yahnirr Brooks, 31-year-old Shamir Jones, 26-year-old Robert Oliver and 19-year-old Ahmir Simmons.

All five shooting victims were related and at the bowling alley together.

The East Norriton Police Department and the Montgomery County District Attorney's Office opened a joint homicide investigation into the matter.

Through video footage and witness interviews, investigators found that Barnwell and two other men entered the bowling alley just moments before gunshots were fired.

After a physical altercation broke out between the five victims and the three suspects, Barnwell pulled a gun and opened fire.

The three suspects fled the bowling alley after the shooting, but left behind three cell phones, one of which belonged to Barnwell.

Authorities issued an arrest warrant on Sunday for Barnwell. The 17-year-old Upper Darby native was described as a Black male standing 6-foot-1 and weighing 150 pounds. The public was asked to contact investigators if they had information on the whereabouts of Barnwell and the two other men.

"This shooting that left one man dead and another four injured is another act of violence by someone who is not allowed to own or possess a gun,” Montgomery County District Attorney Kevin Steele said.

Our Town Alley issued a statement on social media Sunday night, saying that management and staff "are devastated by the violence that occurred at our establishment Saturday evening, February 20, 2021."

"Our prayers are with the victims, their families, and our entire community, which has been rattled by this unusual incident."