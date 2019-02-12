Eating an organic diet for one week is enough to lower toxin levels, study finds

While most people know they “should” be eating organic because, well, that’s what the health world tells us, the price tag for organic items is often a huge deterrent for many healthy eaters.

A new study published Tuesday by researchers out of the University of California at Berkeley and the University of California at San Francisco found that after less than one week of eating organic, toxin levels in participants' bodies largely decreased.



Researchers examined four families from different backgrounds who ate a conventional diet for six days, then an organic diet for another six. By testing their urine before and after going organic, researchers found huge drops in bodily pesticides — pesky chemicals that have been linked to cancer, hormonal imbalance, and neurological disorders and more, MindBodyGreen reports.

After just six days of consuming an organic diet, participants' overall pesticide levels dropped 60.5 percent in both the adults and children, Civil Eats reports. Though the most notable statistic was a 95 percent drop in malathion, which is a toxin linked to brain damage in children.

Civil Eats adds that this information is particularly noteworthy for those seeking to limit their exposure to the pesticides and herbicides used in the U.S. today, the researchers explain. The findings of this study aren't new, per se, but it does "break new ground" by testing for newer classes of pesticides, specifically neonicotinoids and pyrethroids, Civil Eats notes.

It’s also worth noting that researchers focused primarily on exposure, not health outcomes, when it comes to eating organic. That said, organic farming is MUCH better for the environment: it less pollutive of water, supports biodiversity, maintains soil quality, and is overall more sustainable, MindBodyGreen notes.

If this study strikes a cord with you over concern for your health or the health of your family, the Internet is filled with tips for eating organic on a budget — that way price is no longer a deterrent. The Cornucopia Institute has a plethora of tips here, including shopping seasonally and buying in bulk.