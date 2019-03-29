Shocking number of Congolese don't believe Ebola outbreak is real – survey

A quarter of people interviewed in the eastern Democratic Republic of the Congo last year during the ongoing Ebola outbreak there didn't believe the deadly virus was real, according to a new study.

The survey released Wednesday found that a deep mistrust of Ebola response workers resulted in those people being 15 times less likely to seek medical treatment at a health center, according to the study published in The Lancet Infectious Diseases journal, the Associated Press reports.

Ebola virus disease (EVD) is a type of viral hemorrhagic fever brought on by any of several strains of viruses in the Ebola virus genus. Ebola viruses are capable of causing severe, life-threatening disease. EVD is usually marked by fever, muscle pain, headache and sore throat. The illness progression includes nausea, vomiting, diarrhea and impaired organ function. In some cases, rash, internal and/or external bleeding, and death may occur, according to the U.S. Department of Labor Occupational Safety and Health Administration.

The survey was conducted last September, one month after the country declared its 10th outbreak of the Ebola virus disease. Researchers interviewed 961 adults in the cities of Beni and Butembo in the North Kivu province, which is at the epicenter of the active outbreak, according to ABC News.

More than 25 percent of respondents said they believed rumors Ebola doesn't exist. Additionally, some 33 percent said they believed the outbreak was fabricated by authorities for financial gains, while 36 percent said they believed it was fabricated to destabilize the region. About a fifth of all participants believed all three statements, researchers found.

At least 639 people have died from Ebola since August, according to the World Health Organization.

Response to the outbreak has been hampered by a series of deadly attacks on Ebola health centers since the study was completed. As a result, Doctors Without Borders has stopped staffing two health centers at the epicenter of the outbreak, the AP reports.

Researchers said their study showed more precisely how individuals’ misinformed views about Ebola were undermining the response and helping to spread the deadly virus.