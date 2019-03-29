More Health:

March 29, 2019

Shocking number of Congolese don't believe Ebola outbreak is real – survey

A deep distrust of response workers is keeping people from seeking treatment

Carroll - Headshot, Bailey King.
By Bailey King
PhillyVoice Staff
Illness Ebola
07302018_ebola_virus_wiki National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases/via Wikipedia

This scanning electron micrograph shows a single filamentous Ebola virus particle. Scientists supported by the NIH have discovered a set of powerful, broadly neutralizing antibodies in the blood of Ebola survivors.

A quarter of people interviewed in the eastern Democratic Republic of the Congo last year during the ongoing Ebola outbreak there didn't believe the deadly virus was real, according to a new study.

The survey released Wednesday found that a deep mistrust of Ebola response workers resulted in those people being 15 times less likely to seek medical treatment at a health center, according to the study published in The Lancet Infectious Diseases journal, the Associated Press reports. 

Ebola virus disease (EVD) is a type of viral hemorrhagic fever brought on by any of several strains of viruses in the Ebola virus genus. Ebola viruses are capable of causing severe, life-threatening disease. EVD is usually marked by fever, muscle pain, headache and sore throat. The illness progression includes nausea, vomiting, diarrhea and impaired organ function. In some cases, rash, internal and/or external bleeding, and death may occur, according to the U.S. Department of Labor Occupational Safety and Health Administration.

RELATED READ: Mumps outbreak likely just beginning, Temple official says

The survey was conducted last September, one month after the country declared its 10th outbreak of the Ebola virus disease. Researchers interviewed 961 adults in the cities of Beni and Butembo in the North Kivu province, which is at the epicenter of the active outbreak, according to ABC News.

More than 25 percent of respondents said they believed rumors Ebola doesn't exist. Additionally, some 33 percent said they believed the outbreak was fabricated by authorities for financial gains, while 36 percent said they believed it was fabricated to destabilize the region. About a fifth of all participants believed all three statements, researchers found.

At least 639 people have died from Ebola since August, according to the World Health Organization.

Response to the outbreak has been hampered by a series of deadly attacks on Ebola health centers since the study was completed. As a result, Doctors Without Borders has stopped staffing two health centers at the epicenter of the outbreak, the AP reports.

Researchers said their study showed more precisely how individuals’ misinformed views about Ebola were undermining the response and helping to spread the deadly virus.

Carroll - Headshot, Bailey King.

Bailey King
PhillyVoice Staff

bailey@phillyvoice.com

Read more Illness Ebola Congo Viruses Infection Outbreak

Follow us

Health Videos

Just In

Must Read

Phillies

Instant observations: Returning players make statement in Phillies' Opening Day win over Braves
Rhys-Hoskins-Harper_032819_Phillies

Investigations

Woman killed in assault rifle shooting inside Main Line Wawa
wawa radnor sugartown rd

Music

Philly rapper Lil Uzi Vert releases new song two months after saying he’s done with music
Lil Uzi Vert

Sixers

How does Billy Lange's departure impact Sixers' coaching staff heading into playoffs?
032919-BillyLange-USAToday

Opinion

No debate: Vaccines are the key to public health
11122018_vaccine_USAT

Fitness

A wellness pop-up that features Champagne
Mind, Body and Bubbly

The contents of this website, such as text, graphics, images, and other material contained on this website, are for informational purposes only and do not constitute medical advice.

ahealthierphilly is sponsored by Independence Blue Cross, the leading health insurance organization in Southeastern Pennsylvania, serving nearly 2.5 million people in the region, providing health news and related information that leads to a more informed, healthier life.

ahealthierphilly and its health-related information resources are not a substitute for the medical advice, diagnosis, and treatment that patients receive from their physicians or health care providers and are not meant to be the practice of medicine, the practice of nursing, or to carry out any professional health care advice or service in the state where you live. Nothing in this website is meant to be used for medical or nursing diagnosis or professional treatment.

Always seek the advice of your physician or other licensed health care provider. Always consult your health care provider before beginning any new treatment, or if you have any questions regarding your health condition. You should not disregard medical advice, or delay seeking medical advice, because of something you read on this site. In the event of a medical emergency, call a doctor or 911 immediately.

This website does not recommend or endorse any specific tests, physicians, procedures, opinions, or other information that may be mentioned on this website. Descriptions of, references to, or links to other products, publications, or services does not imply endorsement of any kind. Reliance on any information provided by this website is solely at your own risk.

Although we try to keep the information on the site as accurate as possible, ahealthierphilly disclaims any warranty concerning its accuracy, timeliness and completeness of content, and any other warranty, express or implied, including warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose. ahealthierphilly also reserves the right to temporarily or permanently discontinue this website, any page or any functionality at any time and without any notice.

The website and its content are provided on an “as is” basis.

© 2019 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved