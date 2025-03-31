Teenager injured in shooting near Temple University during Eid al-Fitr event

A 15-year-old boy was hospitalized Sunday after a shooting near Temple University's campus during an Eid al-Fitr celebration.

Philadelphia and campus police responded to the 1400 block of Cecil B. Moore Avenue at 1 p.m. to reports of shots fired in the area. Video footage shows a group of young people celebrating the festival when a gun was fired and the boy was shot in the arm, Temple Public Safety said. He was taken to Temple University Hospital and remains in stable condition.

Leaders at Germantown Masjid said in an Instagram post Sunday that an event for the holiday, which marks the end of Ramadan, was being held at the Liacouras Center.

"We kindly request that the parents or guardians of those involved contact us as soon as possible so that we may sit down together to work towards reconciliation and a positive resolution," the post said.

Following the shooting, officers were also called to the intersection of Broad Street and Cecil B Moore Avenue to break up large crowds and fights, 6ABC reported.

Police said no arrests have been made and they have not recovered any weapons from the shooting, which remains under investigation. Anyone with information can call 215-204-7178 or email investigations@temple.edu.