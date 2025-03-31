More News:

March 31, 2025

Teenager injured in shooting near Temple University during Eid al-Fitr event

The 15-year-old boy was shot in the arm Sunday afternoon and taken to Temple University Hospital.

MIchaela Althouse
By Michaela Althouse
PhillyVoice Staff
Investigations Gun Violence
Ramadan shooting Temple Thom Carroll/For PhillyVoice

A 15-year-old boy was shot during an Eid al-Fitr event near Temple University's Liacouras Center on Sunday. Philadelphia and campus police are investigating.

A 15-year-old boy was hospitalized Sunday after a shooting near Temple University's campus during an Eid al-Fitr celebration. 

Philadelphia and campus police responded to the 1400 block of Cecil B. Moore Avenue at 1 p.m. to reports of shots fired in the area. Video footage shows a group of young people celebrating the festival when a gun was fired and the boy was shot in the arm, Temple Public Safety said. He was taken to Temple University Hospital and remains in stable condition.

MORE: Masonry company owner becomes fourth official charged in 30th Street Station bribery case

Leaders at Germantown Masjid said in an Instagram post Sunday that an event for the holiday, which marks the end of Ramadan, was being held at the Liacouras Center.

"We kindly request that the parents or guardians of those involved contact us as soon as possible so that we may sit down together to work towards reconciliation and a positive resolution," the post said. 

Following the shooting, officers were also called to the intersection of Broad Street and Cecil B Moore Avenue to break up large crowds and fights, 6ABC reported.

Police said no arrests have been made and they have not recovered any weapons from the shooting, which remains under investigation. Anyone with information can call 215-204-7178 or email investigations@temple.edu. 

MIchaela Althouse

Michaela Althouse
PhillyVoice Staff

michaela@phillyvoice.com

Read more Investigations Gun Violence Philadelphia Temple University Shootings Police Ramadan

Videos

Featured

Limited - SonjaMorgan

Live! Casino & Hotel Philadelphia presents Bravo’s “The Real Housewives of New York City” Star, Sonja Morgan: Sonja in Your City on Saturday, April 5!
Limited - IBEW 98 - Rosies Girls

Local 98 celebrates third annual Rosie's Girls graduates

Just In

Must Read

Investigations

Masonry company owner charged in 30th Street Station bribery case

30th street bribery charge

Sponsored

Live! Casino & Hotel Philadelphia presents Bravo’s “The Real Housewives of New York City” Star, Sonja Morgan: Sonja in Your City on Saturday, April 5!

Limited - SonjaMorgan

Shopping

Gear for the new season: T-shirts for each Phillies starter

phillies fans shirts

Wellness

Insomnia can lead to heart issues − a psychologist recommends changes that can improve sleep

Insomnia Sleep Tips

Arts & Culture

Barnes Foundation to host 'Spring Fling' party April 11

barnes spring fling

Sixers

5 Sixers thoughts: Reasons to watch the final games of a miserable season

Bona 3.30.25

© 2025 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved