El Merkury is giving away free churros to celebrate its fifth anniversary

Cinco De Mayo is usually reserved for drinking, however, one Philadelphia restaurant is giving away desserts to celebrate the day. El Merkury is giving away 555 stuffed or mini-looped churros to celebrate its fifth anniversary next Friday.

Starting at 11 a.m. the first 555 people to come to the Central American eatery's 2104 Chestnut Street location will receive a sweet treat.

The restaurant will have its full menu available all day. In addition to the churro giveaway, El Merkury will also be hosting a birthday fiesta from 6 p.m. until it closes at 8 p.m. that night with music curated by DJ Dre Ovalle.

