April 29, 2023

April 29, 2023

El Merkury is giving away free churros to celebrate its fifth anniversary

Three lucky winners can also win a $55 gift card by following the restaurant's Instagram account, the account @josheatsphilly and tagging a friend in a post

Brian Saunders
By Brian A. Saunders
PhillyVoice Staff
El Merkury giveaway Street View/Google

El Merkury is giving away 555 churros on Cinco De Mayo to celebrate the eatery's fifth anniversary.

Cinco De Mayo is usually reserved for drinking, however, one Philadelphia restaurant is giving away desserts to celebrate the day. El Merkury is giving away 555 stuffed or mini-looped churros to celebrate its fifth anniversary next Friday.

Starting at 11 a.m. the first 555 people to come to the Central American eatery's 2104 Chestnut Street location will receive a sweet treat. 

MORE: Local artists will pay tribute to Jerry Blavat at this year's Italian Market Festival

The restaurant will have its full menu available all day. In addition to the churro giveaway, El Merkury will also be hosting a birthday fiesta from 6 p.m. until it closes at 8 p.m. that night with music curated by DJ Dre Ovalle. 

Three lucky winners can also enter to win a $55 gift card to El Merkury. All you have to do is follow the eatery's Instagram account, follow user @josheatsphilly, like this post, and tag a friend in the comments. Every comment is an entry and there is no limit on entries.

El Merkury's 5th Birthday

Friday, May 5
11 a.m.Until supply 555 churros are given away
2104 Chestnut Street
Philadelphia, PA, 19103

brian@phillyvoice.com

Brian A. Saunders
PhillyVoice Staff

brian@phillyvoice.com

