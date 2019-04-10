More Culture:

April 10, 2019

Emma Stone fangirls over BTS in new 'Saturday Night Live' promo

The actress returns to host this Saturday

Headshot - Virginia Streva
By Virginia Streva
PhillyVoice Staff
Entertainment Saturday Night Live
Emma Stone fangirls over BTS in new 'Saturday Night Live' promo Source/YouTube

Emma Stone hosts 'SNL' on Saturday, April 13.

It’s sleepover central in the new "Saturday Night Live" promo, which features Emma Stone and the girls of "SNL" freaking out over Saturday night's musical guest, BTS. 

Stone hosts a sleepover with fellow BTS fangirls, Kate McKinnon, Ego Nwodim, Heidi Gardner, and Melissa Villaseñor. The girls put BTS posters on the wall and talk all things BTS. Things take a slightly "emotional" turn when they begin to discuss the meaning of picking a favorite boy band member.

“I don’t know - I can’t pick a favorite," Gardner mentions excitedly. 

“If you picked a favorite then inevitably the other ones would found out, and then they’d be hurt,” McKinnon cries. 

Before the conversation could get too deep into boy band philosophy, Beck Bennet crashes the party like some annoying older brother who's ruining everything. "Ew, Beck!" Stone cries, "What are you doing here? Get out! No boys allowed!" He then tried to convince Stone that she was too busy to have a BTS sleepover, to which she replied, "Whatever, Beck! You friggin' host!"

This will be Emma Stone’s fourth time hosting the sketch comedy show. This will be BTS’s first appearance on the show. BTS released their second teaser trailer for “Boy With Luv,” a collaboration with Halsey on Wednesday. Their album, “Map of the Soul: Persona,” will be released this coming Friday, April 12.

"Saturday Night Live" will be all-new this Saturday, April 13, at 11:30 p.m. on NBC.


Follow Virginia & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @vastreva | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Virginia's RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Headshot - Virginia Streva

Virginia Streva
PhillyVoice Staff

virginia@phillyvoice.com

Read more Entertainment Saturday Night Live United States SNL Trailer

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

Mailbag: How has the drafting (or non-drafting) of running backs evolved over time?
040919SaquonBarkley

Businesses

Penn Book Center closing in May after 57 years on 34th Street
0409_PennBookCenter

Comedians

Kevin Hart laments negativity bias of social media during appearance on Joe Rogan's podcast
Kevin Hart

Sixers

The NBA Playoffs are coming — and the Sixers are bringing back their 'Phila Unite' logo just in time
Sixers-playoffs-logo_040919

Wellness

This Pennsylvania city makes Top 10 list of worst places for seasonal allergies
Stock_Carroll - Running along the Schuylkill River Trail on a spring a day blossoms

Opinion

Readers make their own list of the 'Worst Philadelphians'
Carroll - Parking ticket on a tow tuck in Center City

Featured Homes

Limited - 1805 walnut st 4c

The Alison. For rent! 1 bedroom with custom finishes in a new building overlooking Rittenhouse Square. 725 SF | $2,895
Limited - Allan Domb 241 S 6th St 502

For sale! Updated 1 bedroom with a private balcony, Washington Square and skyline views, open kitchen and great closet space. 860 sf $329,900
Listed by

© 2019 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved