New cafe and cocktail lounge opens inside the Kimmel Center

Ensemble Arts has welcomed a new production to the Kimmel Center: Curtain Call, a cafe and cocktail bar that's now open to the general public.

The lounge is located in the performing arts center's ground-floor plaza. During the day, Curtain Call will serve pastries, sandwiches, salads, coffee and tea. At night, the space switches to a bar with small plates and speciality drinks like a fig old fashioned and margarita with a harissa salt rim. A dapper fox in a top hat, printed on the menus and bartenders' aprons, sets the tone, but Curtain Call isn't exclusionary. The cafe/lounge is available to all, not just theatergoers.

Curtain Call will be open Tuesday through Saturday from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., but it will extend its hours on performance nights, when last call will be an hour after the show wraps. Happy hour is between 4 and 6 p.m. every Tuesday through Friday.

Provided image/Ensemble Arts Provided image/Ensemble Arts The menu at Curtain Call includes a cherry crush vodka cocktail with lime and pistachio and a margarita with Persian black lime and harissa salt.



Ensemble Arts' new food and beverage partner Rhubarb Hospitality Collection by Oak View Group will operate the space. The company also runs restaurants inside the Royal Albert Hall in London and Hudson Yards in New York City.



