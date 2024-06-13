EPA warns of unhealthy air quality levels in Philly region on Friday

The Environmental Protection Agency is warning vulnerable groups to limit outdoor activities Friday due to high temperatures and unhealthy air quality levels in Philadelphia and Bucks, Montgomery, Chester and Delaware counties.

Friday's forecast calls for temperatures in the low 90s with over 50% humidity. The EPA gave the air quality an "orange" rating on its index, meaning it can be unhealthy for sensitive groups.

MORE: Honeybees can detect lung cancer by smelling a person's breath, research shows

People who could be affected include young children, the elderly and those with respiratory issues such as asthma, emphysema and bronchitis, the EPA warns.

The EPA encourages residents and businesses to help reduce pollution by:

• Conserving electricity by setting air conditioning to a higher temperature

• Combining errands to reduce vehicle trips

• Limiting engine idling

• Refueling cars and trucks after dusk

For more information, visit DEP, EPA’s AirNow website, or Delaware Valley Regional Planning Commission’s Air Quality Partnerships.