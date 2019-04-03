More Culture:

April 03, 2019

ESPN reportedly set to pay Stephen A. Smith up to $10 million per year

The First Take host has two years left on his contract, but he's in line for a big pay day

071018_AdamHermannHeadshot_Carroll.jpg
By Adam Hermann
PhillyVoice Staff
Television Media
Stephen A. Smith Tim Fuller/USA TODAY Sports

Television personality Stephen A. Smith before game three of the first round of the NBA Playoffs between the Detroit Pistons and the Cleveland Cavaliers at The Palace of Auburn Hills.

Stephen A. Smith talks about sports all day professionally, something large swaths of the United States does for free. Now, ESPN is reportedly set to pay Smith a mind-boggling $10 million each year to talk about sports.

Say what you will about his persona, or his actual knowledge of current sports teams, but the guy sure seems to have it figured out when it comes to living.

This news comes from the New York Post, which says Smith and ESPN are eyeing contract negotiations at some point in the near future, and his salary could end up anywhere from $8 million to $10 million. 

Smith’s current contract has two years left at roughly $5 million per year, per the Post, but ESPN reportedly sees Smith as must-keep personnel.

If Smith does indeed land the rumored $10 million number, he would become the richest on-air talent in ESPN history, according to the Post.

Some people had feelings, on both ends of the spectrum, about Smith earning way more money than them to talk about sports:

Smith, 51, began writing in Philly for the Inquirer in 1993 and worked for the paper, sometimes contentiously, until 2010.

Follow Adam & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @adamwhermann | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Adam's RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.

071018_AdamHermannHeadshot_Carroll.jpg

Adam Hermann
PhillyVoice Staff

adam@phillyvoice.com

Read more Television Media Philadelphia TV News ESPN Journalism

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Phillies

MLB Power Rankings Roundup: The Phillies are (mostly) on top of the baseball world
Bryce-Harper-Jean-Segura_040319_Phillies

Courts

Video shows New Jersey cop – now sentenced to 5 years in prison – hitting suicidal man in hospital bed
Ruben McAusland Patterson cop assault

Entertainment

Hulu and Amazon in April: Everything to watch on the streaming platforms
Hulu and Amazon in April: Everything to watch on the streaming platforms

Phillies

Paul Hagen: Nationals fans' bark is worse than their bite as Bryce Harper returns
Bryce-Harper-Phillies_040219_usat

Healthy Eating

Holy guacamole: U.S. will run out of avocados – quickly – if Trump closes Mexican border
avocado pexels

Food and Drink

Trolley car restaurants to give out free ice cream April Fools Day
soft serve ice cream

Featured Homes

Limited - 1805 walnut st 4c

The Alison. For rent! 1 bedroom with custom finishes in a new building overlooking Rittenhouse Square. 725 SF | $2,895
Limited - Allan Domb 241 S 6th St 502

For sale! Updated 1 bedroom with a private balcony, Washington Square and skyline views, open kitchen and great closet space. 860 sf $329,900
Listed by

© 2019 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved