ESPN reportedly set to pay Stephen A. Smith up to $10 million per year

Stephen A. Smith talks about sports all day professionally, something large swaths of the United States does for free. Now, ESPN is reportedly set to pay Smith a mind-boggling $10 million each year to talk about sports.

Say what you will about his persona, or his actual knowledge of current sports teams, but the guy sure seems to have it figured out when it comes to living.

This news comes from the New York Post, which says Smith and ESPN are eyeing contract negotiations at some point in the near future, and his salary could end up anywhere from $8 million to $10 million.

Smith’s current contract has two years left at roughly $5 million per year, per the Post, but ESPN reportedly sees Smith as must-keep personnel.

If Smith does indeed land the rumored $10 million number, he would become the richest on-air talent in ESPN history, according to the Post.

Some people had feelings, on both ends of the spectrum, about Smith earning way more money than them to talk about sports:

Smith, 51, began writing in Philly for the Inquirer in 1993 and worked for the paper, sometimes contentiously, until 2010.

Follow Adam & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @adamwhermann | @thePhillyVoice

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice

Add Adam's RSS feed to your feed reader

Have a news tip? Let us know.