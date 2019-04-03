ESPN reportedly set to pay Stephen A. Smith up to $10 million per year

April 03, 2019
Stephen A. Smith talks about sports all day professionally, something large swaths of the United States does for free. Now, ESPN is reportedly set to pay Smith a mind-boggling $10 million each year to talk about sports.
Say what you will about his persona, or his actual knowledge of current sports teams, but the guy sure seems to have it figured out when it comes to living.
This news comes from the New York Post, which says Smith and ESPN are eyeing contract negotiations at some point in the near future, and his salary could end up anywhere from $8 million to $10 million.
Smith’s current contract has two years left at roughly $5 million per year, per the Post, but ESPN reportedly sees Smith as must-keep personnel.
If Smith does indeed land the rumored $10 million number, he would become the richest on-air talent in ESPN history, according to the Post.
Some people had feelings, on both ends of the spectrum, about Smith earning way more money than them to talk about sports:
The more you yell the more you make?— Matthew Vittorio (@MatthewVittorio) April 3, 2019
As he should be. Whatever anyone thinks about him, he's the biggest star in the business.— Robin Lundberg (@robinlundberg) April 3, 2019
OMG what a total WASTE of $$$, no wonder ESPN is HORRIBLE anymore.— Brad Keitsock (@bkeitsock) April 3, 2019
I literally hate this person and when I hear him talk on any sports I change the channel he sucks and espn you can do better for yourself than this jackass. Sorry Mr. Smith I hate every word that comes out of your mouth!!!— chuck hoyman (@chuckhoyman) April 3, 2019
Get that bag brother 👏🏽‼️— DonShit🤩 (@CeonTheDon) April 3, 2019
Polarizing. Talented. Not everyone’s cup of tea but that’s what makes him great. Smart to pay to keep that talent and his recognizable face on the TV screens.— Michael Cody Stephenson (@10after7) April 3, 2019
Smith, 51, began writing in Philly for the Inquirer in 1993 and worked for the paper, sometimes contentiously, until 2010.
Follow Adam & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @adamwhermann | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Adam's RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.