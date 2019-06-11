By 2030, the U.S. will be home to an estimated 22 million cancer survivors

At the onset of 2019, nearly 17 million Americans had survived cancer at some point in their life and, according to the American Cancer Society, this number is expected to jump to over 22.1 million by 2030. This estimate is based on a report published by the American Cancer Society and the National Cancer Institute every three years, dubbed “Cancer Treatment and Survivorship Statistics, 2019.”

The growing survival rate is thought to be due to people living longer and the growing population, the society explains. Current estimates hold that cancer rates are actually quite stable in men and women, so it is not to say that a decline in cancer cases is the reason for this growing survival count.

Further, this cancer survival estimate is based on population projections produced by the United States Census Bureau, according to the cancer society.

RELATED READ: Cancer patients first face physical hardships, then financial struggles as survivors

According to the report, it is estimated that 8.1 million males and 8.8 million females have a history of cancer — meaning that they’ve survived it. For men, prostate, colon and rectum and melanoma are the most common cancers, the society reports. Women are more likely to experience breast, endometrium and colon and rectum cancers.

While post-cancer health care is an area that is growing — thanks, in part, to some doctors who have survived themselves — there is still room for improvement, as survivors require specific care.

The American Cancer Society’s news release reads:

“People with a history of cancer have unique medical, psychosocial, and economic needs that require proactive assessment and management by health care providers,” said Robin Yabroff, Ph.D., senior scientific director of Health Services Research and co-author of the report. “Although there are growing numbers of tools that can assist patients, caregivers, and clinicians in navigating the various phases of cancer survivorship, further evidence-based resources are needed to optimize care.”



