More Health:

June 06, 2019

Cancer patients first face physical hardships, then financial struggles as survivors

CDC report finds 25 percent of survivors experience financial hardship

Carroll - Headshot, Bailey King.
By Bailey King
PhillyVoice Staff
Illness Cancer
cancer survivor medical bills Sharon McCutcheon/Unsplash

Cancer survivors are likely to face higher out-of-pocket medical expenses than those without a diagnosis on their record.

There's not much positive about being handed a cancer diagnosis, but surviving the disease is no picnic, either.

According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's weekly Morbidity and Mortality Report published Thursday, 25 percent of cancer survivors in the United States reportedly have trouble paying their medical bills. Further, 33 percent reportedly "worry" about their medical bills.

It’s worth noting that there are an estimated 16.9 million cancer survivors living in this country this year, the CDC reports.

RELATED READ: Low whole grain, dairy consumption may increase cancer risk

The report found that cancer survivors are more likely to experience heavy out-of-pocket health expenses, compared to those who have never faced a cancer diagnosis. Overall, the CDC said out-of-pocket expenses were highest among survivors between the ages of 18 and 64 than in older survivors.

Further, the report found that annual out-of-pocket spending on medical expenses for cancer survivors averaged out to be $1,000, compared to $622 for those without a diagnosis. Additionally, survivors were more likely to report that medical bills were consuming more than 20 percent of the annual household income.

But improvements can be made to mitigate these financial burdens, the CDC reported:

Mitigating the negative impact of cancer in the United States will require implementation of strategies aimed at alleviating the disproportionate financial hardship experienced by many survivors. These strategies include systematic screening for financial hardship at cancer diagnosis and throughout cancer care, integration of discussions about the potential for adverse financial consequences of treatments in shared treatment decision-making, and linkage of patients and survivors to available resources to ensure access to high-quality evidence-based care.

To compile this data, CDC researchers teamed up with the American Cancer Society and the National Cancer Institute to examine out-of-pocket spending and financial hardships between 2011 and 2016.

View the full report here.

Carroll - Headshot, Bailey King.

Bailey King
PhillyVoice Staff

bailey@phillyvoice.com

Read more Illness Cancer United States Medical Bills Health Care Expense Health Insurance

Follow us

Health Videos

Just In

Must Read

Phillies

MLB Rumors: Phillies' bullpen options include Will Smith, Ken Giles, others after Craig Kimbrel leaves market
Ken-Giles-Blue-Jays-Phillies_060619_USAT

Odd News

Pennsylvania man: Traffic circles are causing all of these tornadoes
Traffic circles

Music

Lil Uzi Vert says album 'Eternal Atake' coming in two weeks
0605_Lil Uzi Vert

Sixers

Sixers draft workout notes: Is Dylan Windler's shooting enough to warrant a selection?
060619-DylanWindler-USAToday

Healthy Eating

First look: Philly's first brick-and-mortar keto bakery
Carroll - Dessert Crazy KETO Bakery

Courts

The 'Swiss Cheese Pervert' breaks his silence on a life of infamy
Christopher Pagano Swiss Cheese Pervert 06042019

The contents of this website, such as text, graphics, images, and other material contained on this website, are for informational purposes only and do not constitute medical advice.

ahealthierphilly is sponsored by Independence Blue Cross, the leading health insurance organization in Southeastern Pennsylvania, serving nearly 2.5 million people in the region, providing health news and related information that leads to a more informed, healthier life.

ahealthierphilly and its health-related information resources are not a substitute for the medical advice, diagnosis, and treatment that patients receive from their physicians or health care providers and are not meant to be the practice of medicine, the practice of nursing, or to carry out any professional health care advice or service in the state where you live. Nothing in this website is meant to be used for medical or nursing diagnosis or professional treatment.

Always seek the advice of your physician or other licensed health care provider. Always consult your health care provider before beginning any new treatment, or if you have any questions regarding your health condition. You should not disregard medical advice, or delay seeking medical advice, because of something you read on this site. In the event of a medical emergency, call a doctor or 911 immediately.

This website does not recommend or endorse any specific tests, physicians, procedures, opinions, or other information that may be mentioned on this website. Descriptions of, references to, or links to other products, publications, or services does not imply endorsement of any kind. Reliance on any information provided by this website is solely at your own risk.

Although we try to keep the information on the site as accurate as possible, ahealthierphilly disclaims any warranty concerning its accuracy, timeliness and completeness of content, and any other warranty, express or implied, including warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose. ahealthierphilly also reserves the right to temporarily or permanently discontinue this website, any page or any functionality at any time and without any notice.

The website and its content are provided on an “as is” basis.

© 2019 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved