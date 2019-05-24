More Health:

May 24, 2019

Low whole grain, dairy consumption may increase cancer risk

Tufts study examines seven dietary factors associated with cancer

John Kopp
By John Kopp
PhillyVoice Staff
Healthy Eating Cancer
Whole Grain Bread Caroline Attwood/Unsplash.com

Insufficient whole grain consumption may increase the risk of cancer, according to a study by researchers at Tufts University in Boston.

Seven dietary factors may increase the risk of American adults developing cancer, according to a new study conducted by researchers at Tufts University.

Those factors were associated with an estimated 80,110 new cancer cases in 2015 among adults age 20 and older, according to the study. That represented about 5.2 percent of all new cancer cases – a burden that aligns closely with cancers associated with alcohol consumption and excessive body weight.

Three of the dietary factors were associated with the bulk of those cases – insufficient whole grain intake, low dairy consumption and excessive intake of processed meats.

MORE HEALTH: The difference between 'grass-fed' and 'grained' beef

The four other factors include drinking sugar-sweetened beverages, eating high amounts of red meat and not eating enough fruit or vegetables.

Colorectal cancers made up an overwhelming majority of the cancer cases associated with poor dietary habits. Cancers of the mouth and throat also made up a significant number of cases.

Cancer Type Estimated Cases Due to Poor Dietary Habits
Colorectal 52,225 
 Mouth and Throat14,421 
 Corpus Uteri3,165 
 Breast (Post-menopausal)3,059 
 Kidney2,017 
 Stomach1,564 
 Liver1,000 
Pancreas538 


Low whole grain intake was associated with an estimated 27,763 cancer cases – by far, the most of any dietary factor. Low dairy intake was second, with 17,962 cases, while high processed meat consumption was third, with 12,663 cases.

Federal dietary guidelines recommend adults get half of their grains from whole grains. But less than 20 percent of the grains consumed by U.S. adults are whole grains, researchers said.

A lack of public awareness may be contributing to low whole grain intake, researchers said. They suggested whole grain products be affixed with a standard, government-led label touting their benefits.

Federal dietary guidelines also call for adults to consume three dairy servings each day. But the average adult consumes less than half of that amount. Boosting dairy intake could reduce colorectal cancer cases, researchers said.

 Dietary FactorEstimated Cancer Cases 
Insufficient Whole Grain Intake 27,763 
Low Dairy Intake 17,962 
 High Processed Meat Consumption14,524 
 Insufficient Vegetable Intake12,663 
 Insufficient Fruit Intake7,927 
 High Red Meat Consumption5,689 
 High Sugar-Sweetened Beverage Intake3,119 


Researchers noted that red meat consumption has fallen over the last 15 years, but processed meat consumption has remained level. The average American adult consumes two ounces of processed meats each day – twice the recommended level.

Though processed meats have been classified as a carcinogen, researchers said the general public lacks awareness. They called for health warnings to be placed on foods containing processed meat.

Researchers found that men were more likely than women to develop a cancer associated with poor dietary habits. Men both had worse dietary intakes and worse cancer incidence rates.

Additionally, researchers found middle-aged adults (ages 45 to 64) and black and Hispanic Americans were more susceptible.

Researchers based their findings on a comparative risk model that included nationally representative data on dietary consumption and cancer incidence, among other factors. The study was published Thursday in the medical journal JNCI Cancer Spectrum.

Follow John & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @WriterJohnKopp | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add John's RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.


John Kopp

John Kopp
PhillyVoice Staff

john@phillyvoice.com

Read more Healthy Eating Cancer United States Nutrition Prevention Illness

Follow us

Health Videos

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

What they're saying: Could the Eagles trade for Jadeveon Clowney?
jadeveon-clowney_052319_usat

Courts

Philly District Attorney files appeal for new trial and judge for Meek Mill case
Meek Mill appeal Krasner

Television

Jason Segel spotted in Philly ahead of shooting AMC anthology series here
Jason Segel Philadelphia AMC

Eagles

Mailbag: Is the Eagles' 2019 roster better than their Super Bowl roster in 2017?
052319NickFoles

Review

Movie review: 'Aladdin' remake mostly succeeds- except for Will Smith
Mena Massoud and Naomi Scott in Aladdin

Addiction

Penn Medicine drastically cuts opioid prescriptions for some cancer patients
Carroll - The Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania

The contents of this website, such as text, graphics, images, and other material contained on this website, are for informational purposes only and do not constitute medical advice.

ahealthierphilly is sponsored by Independence Blue Cross, the leading health insurance organization in Southeastern Pennsylvania, serving nearly 2.5 million people in the region, providing health news and related information that leads to a more informed, healthier life.

ahealthierphilly and its health-related information resources are not a substitute for the medical advice, diagnosis, and treatment that patients receive from their physicians or health care providers and are not meant to be the practice of medicine, the practice of nursing, or to carry out any professional health care advice or service in the state where you live. Nothing in this website is meant to be used for medical or nursing diagnosis or professional treatment.

Always seek the advice of your physician or other licensed health care provider. Always consult your health care provider before beginning any new treatment, or if you have any questions regarding your health condition. You should not disregard medical advice, or delay seeking medical advice, because of something you read on this site. In the event of a medical emergency, call a doctor or 911 immediately.

This website does not recommend or endorse any specific tests, physicians, procedures, opinions, or other information that may be mentioned on this website. Descriptions of, references to, or links to other products, publications, or services does not imply endorsement of any kind. Reliance on any information provided by this website is solely at your own risk.

Although we try to keep the information on the site as accurate as possible, ahealthierphilly disclaims any warranty concerning its accuracy, timeliness and completeness of content, and any other warranty, express or implied, including warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose. ahealthierphilly also reserves the right to temporarily or permanently discontinue this website, any page or any functionality at any time and without any notice.

The website and its content are provided on an “as is” basis.

© 2019 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved