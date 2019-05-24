Low whole grain, dairy consumption may increase cancer risk

Seven dietary factors may increase the risk of American adults developing cancer, according to a new study conducted by researchers at Tufts University.

Those factors were associated with an estimated 80,110 new cancer cases in 2015 among adults age 20 and older, according to the study. That represented about 5.2 percent of all new cancer cases – a burden that aligns closely with cancers associated with alcohol consumption and excessive body weight.

Three of the dietary factors were associated with the bulk of those cases – insufficient whole grain intake, low dairy consumption and excessive intake of processed meats.

