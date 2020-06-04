More News:

June 04, 2020

Evil Genius fires head brewer over anti-police Instagram post calling for violence

'We do not believe in hatred, inequality or violence,' Fishtown brewery says

Pat Ralph Headshot
By Pat Ralph
PhillyVoice Staff
Breweries Controversies
Evil genius beer company Staff photo/PhillyVoice

Evil Genius Beer Co. fired its head brewer, Jon Defibaugh, for an inflamatory Instagram post calling for violence against police officers.

Evil Genius Beer Co. in Fishtown fired its head brewer on Wednesday over an Instagram post advocating violence against police officers. 

"Violence is the only message thugs are able to hear," the since-deleted post read, according to a sceencapture published by Breweries in Pennsylvania on Monday "If they could listen to reason, they wouldn't become cops. Destroy all systems of control. All cops are bastards. It has been this way for as long as any of us can remember. The time for change is now. This is our country, let's take control of it. By any means necessary."

Breweries in Pennsylvania previously identified the brewer as Jon Defibaugh in a feature piece published April 30, 2019. Evil Genius started in 2011, and Defibaugh had been head brewers since at least 2017.

The post reportedly was accompanied by photos of Defibaugh giving the middle finger and wearing a shirt with the acronym "A.C.A.B," which stands for "All Cops Are Bastards."

Defibaugh's Instagram post ensued widespread backlash, prompting the brewery to temporarily remove its social media accounts, the beer website reported. 

After restoring its accounts, Evil Genius posted an open letter on Monday acknowledging Defibaugh had been fired for a post that the brewery said ran contrary to the brewery's values. 

"We do not believe in hatred, inequality or violence," the brewery wrote. "We firmly believe in everyone's right to be treated equally and fairly; everyone's right to not live in fear; and everyone's right to peacefully pursue their own happiness. Those values are paramount to our business. We will not stand by and allow anyone who acts contrary to our values to publicly represent our brand — not now and not ever."

View this post on Instagram

Open Letter: We have learned that a now-former employee has made a public statement on social media that we found offensive and that was contrary to our core values and beliefs. We do not believe in hatred, inequality or violence. That person has been swiftly terminated and immediately removed from their position. We firmly believe in everyone's right to be treated equally and fairly; everyone's right to not live in fear; and everyone's right to peacefully pursue their own happiness. Those values are paramount to our business. We will not stand by and allow anyone who acts contrary to our values to publicly represent our brand - not now and not ever. This is a very difficult time for our city and nation - and we hope everyone finds time for their own reflection. We hope you all stay safe and healthy. We appreciate your support of our company and our values. Sincerely, Luke and Trevor

A post shared by Evil Genius Beer Co. (@evilgeniusbeer) on

Defibaugh took to Instagram to apologize, saying that "things are being said online that are born out of anger and frustration, not born of beliefs."

"We've all said things out of anger that we didn't truly mean, I hope everyone can understand where I'm coming from, and maybe share this post," he wrote. "I don't condone violence in any way, I was just merely expressing my thoughts on an unjust system. Violence is why we're in the situation we are today, and more violence is only making it worse."

Evil Genius posted a second letter Wednesday sharing the company's views on the civil unrest sparked by the killing of George Floyd.

"All of us at Evil Genius are deeply saddened by the horrible injustices that have plagued our communities for years, and it is time for a change," the brewery wrote. "We also believe in peaceful protests and non-violence as a way to see actual change happen.

"While we want everyone, our employees included, to have the ability to voice their own opinions and values, we do not now and will not ever support violence in any way, shape, or form.⁣"

View this post on Instagram

We've talked with some of you since Sunday and read the thoughts of many others. We owe you more about what we believe in as individuals and where we stand as a business. ⁣ ⁣ All of us at Evil Genius are deeply saddened by the horrible injustices that have plagued our communities for years, and it is time for a change. We also believe in peaceful protests and non-violence as a way to see actual change happen. ⁣ ⁣ The Employee Who Was Let Go⁣ ⁣ Evil Genius took action to fire an employee on Monday because an employee promoted violence in a social post. You can see the former employees post here - https://www.breweriesinpa.com ⁣ ⁣ While we want everyone, our employees included, to have the ability to voice their own opinions and values, we do not now and will not ever support violence in any way, shape, or form.⁣ The firing was an employment decision based on his violation of our company policies and values against violence, plain and simple. In fairness to the employee, he later apologized on social media for the comments and acknowledged that violence is wrong. ⁣ ⁣ What We Believe ⁣ ⁣ We were silent on this issue for too long and now it is time for us to do our part. We are listening and we are learning.⁣ We will work hard to use our voice and position to support those who feel unheard in our community and beyond. We want to continue to listen and educate ourselves. We want to continue to have tough conversations. We want change. ⁣ We strongly believe that black lives matter, and we support the Black Lives Matter movement, and the millions of people around the country speaking up for justice and accountability, and using peaceful protests to achieve these goals.⁣ ⁣ Our Actions ⁣ We have made donations to the following organizations which support our belief system and echo our message for peaceful change. We encourage you to do the same⁣ ⁣ https://www.gofundme.com/f/georgefloyd⁣ ⁣ https://thekingcenter.org⁣ ⁣ Thanks for allowing us to be part of your community. And thanks for reading.

A post shared by Evil Genius Beer Co. (@evilgeniusbeer) on

Floyd, a black man, died in the custody of Minneapolis police. Video of his death shows officer Derek Chauvin kneeling on Floyd's neck for nearly nine minutes as three other officers stood by. All four officers have since been fired. Chauvin has been charged with second-degree murder; the others have been charged with aiding and abetting murder.  

Floyd's death has sparked days demonstrations in Philadelphia and other cities, with protesters demanding an end to systemic racism and police brutality. 

Follow Pat & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @Pat_Ralph | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Pat's RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Pat Ralph Headshot

Pat Ralph
PhillyVoice Staff

pat@phillyvoice.com

Read more Breweries Controversies Philadelphia Police Evil Genius Beer Violence Fishtown Instagram Protests Racism George Floyd Social Media Police Brutality

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

Eagles new player (or current player with new role) series: Jalen Mills edition
79_01052020_EaglesvsSeahawks_Jalen_Mills_Celebrates2_KateFrese.jpg

Investigations

Philly police investigate 50 ATM explosions, residents hear startling booms across the city
Philly ATM Explosions

Senior Health

Systemic issues plaguing New Jersey nursing homes amid COVID-19 crisis, study finds
New Jersey nursing homes COVID-19

Eagles

What they're saying: Potential Eagles free agent reunions, DeSean Jackson speaks out and more
210922_Eagles_Lions_Vinny_Curry_Kate_Frese.jpg

Businesses

Support black-owned businesses in Philly and buy from these bookstores
black-owned bookstores

Fundraising

Rumble's 10-hour, virtual fitness marathon to benefit the NAACP Legal Defense and Educational Fund
Rumble boxing marathon

Featured Homes

Limited - The Hopkinson House - 604 S Washington Square 2206-08

FOR SALE! The Hopkinson House - Combination of two adjacent units to create a deluxe 1 bedroom plus den, 2 bathroom with a balcony overlooking Washington Square and the Center City skyline; this home has incredible potential. 1,443 sf | $550,000
Limited - The Academy House - 1420 Locust Street - 12a

FOR SALE! The Academy House - 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom corner unit offering gorgeous north-facing city vistas, an expansive master suite, incredible natural light and ample entertaining space. 1,524 sf | $499,900
Listed by

© 2020 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved