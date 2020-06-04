Curfew extended for sixth straight night in Philly as demonstrations continue across city

A mandatory citywide curfew has been extended by Mayor Jim Kenney for a sixth straight night on Thursday as peaceful protests are expected to continue across Philadelphia.

The curfew takes effect at 8 p.m. on Thursday and will go until 6 a.m. on Friday morning, and only those with essential duties are permitted to leave their homes during the 10-hour window. Those duties include going to work at an essential business and to seek out medical attention or law enforcement.

Municipal offices in Center City remain closed, but trash collection is operating on or close to schedule and city-supported food and student meal sites are open on Thursday.

The city is also warning residents of potential traffic delays, street closures, and a presence of first responders around areas such as City Hall, North Broad Street, and the Art Museum due to planned demonstrations.

Philadelphia first instituted a citywide curfew this past Saturday night as peaceful protests calling for justice after the death of George Floyd turned violent. The nighttime curfew has remained in place over the last four days as demonstrations have continued across the city.

Floyd, a black man, was killed on May 25 while in the custody of Minneapolis police after Officer Derek Chauvin knelt on Floyd's neck for nearly nine minutes as three other police officers watched. All four police officers have been fired from the Minneapolis department. The charges against Chauvin were increased to second-degree murder on Wednesday, and the other police officers were charged with aiding and abetting murder.

Floyd's death has sparked days of demonstrations and protests in cities such as Philadelphia across the United States drawing attention to problems in the country with police brutality and systemic racism. A public memorial service for Floyd is taking place on Thursday.

Philadelphia City Council participated in a protest on Thursday by taking a knee during their virtual meeting in honor of Floyd. A number of city officials joined demonstrators in kneeling for nine minutes of silence by the Octavius Catto statue outside of City Hall.

