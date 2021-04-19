More News:

April 19, 2021

Chester County man allegedly stabbed ex-girlfriend to death

Danelo Cavalcante, 31, fled to Virginia after killing the woman in front of her kids, prosecutors say

Michael Tanenbaum Headshot
By Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff
Investigations Homicides
Cavalcante Chester County Thom Carroll/for PhillyVoice

Danelo Cavalcante, 31, of Royersford, will be charged in the fatal stabbing of his ex-girlfriend, 33-year-old Deborah Brandao, in Schuylkill Township, Pennsylvania on April 18, 2021, Chester County District Attorney's Office says.

The man who police said allegedly stabbed and killed his ex-girlfriend on Sunday in Chester County – an attack that happened while the woman's two young children were present – will face homicide charges after being apprehended out of state.

Danelo Cavalcante, 31, of Royersford, Montgomery County, was arrested by Virginia State Police after allegedly fleeing the scene of the stabbing in Schuylkill Township.

Police had responded to the 300 block of Pawling Road on Sunday for a report of a domestic disturbance. When they arrived, officers found 33-year-old Deborah Brandao on the ground outside with multiple stab wounds to her chest.

A neighbor attempted life-saving measures, but Brandao died after she was transported to Paoli hospital.

According to investigators, Brandao had been outside with her 7-year-old daughter and 3-year-old son when Cavalcante showed up and attacked her, grabbing her by the hair and pulling her to the ground. Cavalcante then allegedly grabbed two knives from a bag and stabbed Brandao more than a dozen times.

During the struggle, Brandao told her daughter to run for help. The child went to a neighbor, who called 911. Cavalcante fled the scene before police arrived.

"This is a heartbreaking tragedy. Two children are left without a mother. The pain these children and all of Deborah's loved ones are enduring as a result of this depravity is horrific," Chester County District Attorney Deb Ryan said. "We will ensure that the defendant is brought to justice for this cold-blooded, premeditated, and despicable act."

ROYERSFORD MAN CHARGED WITH MURDER OF...

Posted by Chester County District Attorney on Monday, April 19, 2021

Cavalcante will be extradited from Virginia back to Chester County, where he will be charged with first-degree and third-degree murder, aggravated assault and related offenses.

“Our hearts are heavy as we learned of the senseless death of Deborah Brandao," Dolly Wideman-Scott, CEO of the Domestic Violence Center of Chester County said. "Domestic violence must stop. Too many families and communities are mourning those who died at the hands of a loved one. We all must take a stand to address and end domestic violence by making perpetrators accountable for their behavior and support laws to protect victims and their children.”

In Chester County, victims of domestic abuse can call the Domestic Violence Center of Chester County at (888) 711-6270 or the Crime Victims’ Center of Chester County at (610) 692-7420.

Michael Tanenbaum Headshot

Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff

tanenbaum@phillyvoice.com

Read more Investigations Homicides Chester County Crime Stabbings Royersford Domestic Violence

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

What they're saying: Roseman can't draft, Wentz can't handle adversity, Hurts can't be counted out
Jalen-Hurts-Howie-Roseman_121320_usat

Health Stories

Pa. woman among those to develop blood clots after receiving Johnson & Johnson's COVID-19 vaccine
Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine

Entertainment

Bucks County Playhouse to host show by 'Sex and the City' creator Candace Bushnell
Candace Bushnell Sex City

Education

Pennsylvania's state-owned universities freeze in-state tuition for third straight year
041521_pennsylvania_state_colleges_tuition_freeze.jpg

Eagles

A look at the Eagles' initial win-loss over-unders, and other NFL odds
041821JalenHurts

Food & Drink

Morgan's Pier set to reopen for 10th season
Morgan's Pier 2021

Featured Homes

Limited - Allan Domb - 1516 pine street

FOR SALE! Breathtaking 4-story brownstone on Pine St. built in 1854 and fully restored in 2008 by Tower & Miller Architects. This 6 bed, 6 bath home has been renovated to the highest level of luxury. 5,480 sqft | $2,795,000
Limited - Allan Domb - 135 s 19th st 1611

FOR RENT! Beautifully-renovated 2 bed, 2 bath home with treetop views of Rittenhouse Square! Located on the penthouse floor of The Wellington with south-facing views. 1,178 sqft | $4,250/mo
Listed by

© 2021 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved