FanDuel promo code brings $1k no sweat bet to Falcons-Panthers TNF game

Any prospective bettor can lock in a no sweat first bet of up to $1,000 by activating this FanDuel promo code offer. Clicking on any of the links on this page will unlock the offer instantly.

As the Atlanta Falcons and Carolina Panthers prepare for a Thursday Night Football showdown, bettors can apply our FanDuel promo code here to get a $1,000 no sweat first bet. This is applicable to any game or player market.

The good news for bettors interested in FanDuel Sportsbook is that the no sweat first bet promo gives players who sign up two chances to earn their first win. That means players can bet on a game or player prop and get back up to $1,000 to use on another wager if their first bet loses.

Click here to apply our FanDuel promo code for a no sweat first bet of up to $1,000.

Our FanDuel promo code offer includes $1k no sweat first bet

Whether you plan to bet on the Falcons or Panthers to win, either team to cover the spread, or whether the total points will settle over or under the line, FanDuel Sportsbook has you covered. In fact, you don't even need to bet on a game prop to qualify for this offer. That means you can even bet on a player prop bet, like an anytime touchdown scorer or a player to record over or under the player's receiving, passing, or rushing line.

For example, if you bet $100 on the Carolina Panthers (+122) to win, you can get back that wager plus a $122 profit if Carolina wins. However, if Atlanta (-144) wins the game, you would receive $100 in free bets to use on other games this week.

No sweat same game parlay for TNF

All FanDuel Sportsbook users can take advantage of a no sweat same game parlay promo for Thursday Night Football. Bettors who place a 3+ leg same game parlay wager with final odds of +400 or longer will qualify.

Keep in mind that if your qualifying same game parlay wager loses, you will receive a free bet refund. You will get back between $5-$100 back in free bets, which you will see prior to placing your SGP bet.

How to sign up with our FanDuel promo code

If you want to secure a no sweat first bet of up to $1,000, you can get in on the action with FanDuel Sportsbook today. Simply follow the instructions below to apply our FanDuel promo code:

Click here to activate the FanDuel promo code offer. Fill out the required information fields. Choose a deposit method and add money to your account. Pick any game to bet on. Wager up to $1,000 on any betting market.

FanDuel Sportsbook will issue up to $1,000 in free bets to your account if your first real-money bet settles as a loss. You can use the free bets on a single game or split them up for use on multiple games.

Lock in a $1k no sweat first bet with our FanDuel promo code offer by clicking here.