Fantasy football injuries (and holdouts): The latest on Ezekiel Elliott, George Kittle, Andrew Luck and more

The second week of NFL preseason continues but the injury list seems to be withstanding major losses — so far. That is partially due to the shifting nature of preseason football, with less and less first team players seeing the field.

However, there continue to be some issues of importance across the fantasy landscape, whether they are suspensions (Golden Tate, Antonio Callaway), lingering injuries (Andrew Luck, Antonio Brown) or holdouts (Melvin Gordon. Ezekiel Elliott).

We checked briefly in on the latest news regarding players of importance for the 2019 fantasy football season.

Ezekiel Elliott, RB, Cowboys

The holdout continues — when it will end is anyone's guess. There are rumors that he's heading to Dallas from Mexico today, as well as rumors that he is down to just 220 pounds. Elliott wants a new deal before suiting up to play in 2019 and he's been waiting for the Cowboys front office to blink first.

Melvin Gordon, RB, Chargers

There has been no news on Gordon, another superstar running back in mid-hold out this offseason. Adam Schefter from ESPN has reported that no progress has been made.

George Kittle, TE, 49ers

The Niners star tight end is listed as day-to-day with some calf issues. That designation implies it is not serious and shouldn't effect his Week 1 status.

Andrew Luck, QB, Colts

Optimism is the storyline from Indianapolis, as Luck's ankle/calf injury is coming along slowly. The team is "guarded" in their optimism that he will be ready to go in Week 1, according to ESPN's Chris Mortenson. Take that for what it's worth.

Aaron Rodgers, QB, Packers

The franchise quarterback in Green Bay has had back issues of late but reports suggest he will be back at practice Sunday.

Keenan Allen, WR, Chargers

The L.A. stud wideout has a minor ankle injury, but may be shut down for the rest of the preseason (Schefter reports). His status for Week 1 is in flux.

Antonio Brown, J.J. Nelson, WR, Raiders

First Brown, who has denied threatening to retire over his helmet dispute. He is expected to be fully healthy from his bizarre foot injury (frostbite) when the regular season arrives. Nelson, the Raiders No. 3, sprained his ankle in Oakland's second preseason game. His status is unknown.

Julio Jones, WR, Falcons

Nursing a foot injury, the Atlanta wideout is reportedly running full routes and will be ready to go when the season starts. He's also not planning to hold out despite earning just $9.6 million in 2019. His agent and the Falcons are discussing a deal and both sides are optimistic he'll be extended sometime soon.

Amari Cooper, WR, Cowboys

Cooper has been having issues with his heal but the injury has been ruled to be muscular, not related to ligaments or anything serious. He has not ruled out appearing in one of Dallas's final two preseason games.

John Ross, WR, Bengals

Cincinnati's speedy wide receiver has missed time with a nagging hamstring injury, but reports from ESPN say he could be back in practice sometime next week.

Antonio Callaway, WR, Browns

Perhaps one of the players most hurting their fantasy draft stock this offseason is Callaway, who is suspended for the first four games of the upcoming season. He also has been in a walking boot at Cleveland's practice facility. Callaway had five TD's last season and looked like he could have a breakout year as the No. 3 behind Jarvis Landry and Odell Beckham Jr. In his absence the value of that pair will go up, as will either Rashard Higgins or Jaelen Strong as one of them will be the starter in the slot.

Emmanuel Sanders, WR, Broncos

The veteran wideout for Denver has an Achilles injury, but reportedly not a serious one as he is expected to play Monday against the 49ers.

Danny Amendola, Marvin Jones, WR, Lions

Both the top wideouts for Detroit are out with undisclosed injuries. Neither seems serious but it's worth keeping an eye on.

