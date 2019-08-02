Fantasy football 2019 mock draft round up, expert ADP

• The same top four, not surprisingly, appeared in all four drafts with three different No. 1 overall picks. The NFL.com draft that has Elliott first overall was conducted in mid-July, with full knowledge of a possible hold out.



• If you're wondering, Sports Illustrated's Kalyn Kahler, a MMQB producer and writer pulled the trigger on Mahomes at fifth overall.



• NFL.com went RB heavy, with the first six picks — all RBs, and 10 of the first 12.

• Only CBS's Dave Richard took a tight end in the first round.



Round 2 NFL.com CBS SI ESPN 13 Michael Thomas Gordon J. Jones Mixon 14 Odell Beckham Jr. Thomas Thomas Thomas 15 Julio Jones Mixon Mixon Kelce 16 Travis Kelce Cook Smith-Shuster Beckham 17 JuJu Smith-Shuster Gurley Kelce Brown 18 Damien Williams Brown Johnson Cook 19 Dalvin Cook Smith-Shuster Adams Chubb 20 Nick Chubb Allen Chubb Smith-Shuster 21 Antonio Brown Chubb Evans Allen 22 Mike Evans Green Cook Evans 23 George Kittle Evans Kittle Ertz 24 Marlon Mack Hilton A. Jones Thielen

• NFL.com's Marcus Grant and SI's Tom Mantzouranis picked George Kittle before Zach Ertz was off the board. • Michael Thomas, who obviously signed his monster contract Wednesday, went in the second round in all four drafts. Whether that should be different with him now reporting to camp is an unknown — but it would be hard to slot him above DeAndre Hopkins, Devante Adams and Julio Jones.

• Speaking of Adams, he went No. 7 over in NFL.com's drafty but fell to 19th in SI's.



Round 3 NFL.com CBS SI ESPN 25 A.J. Green Diggs Green Michel 26 Adam Thielen Fournette Allen Freeman 27 Leonard Fournette Aaron Jones Hilton Hilton 28 Zach Ertz Kittle Cooper Cooper 29 Sefon Diggs Cooper Diggs Kittle 30 T.Y. Hilton Ertz Thielen Fournette 31 Amari Cooper Williams Mack A. Jones 32 Keenan Allen Thielen Sony Michel Green 33 Derrick Henry Edelman Fournette Mack 34 Julian Edelman Henry Ertz Diggs 35 Josh Jacobs Tyreek Hill Chris Carson Mahomes 36 Kerryon Johnson Jacobs Devonta Freeman Edelman

• A.J. Green's ankle injury has him going in the third round in three of the four drafts. • Only one other person took a QB in the first three rounds, with Mahomes going late in the third to ESPN's Anita Marks. Mahomes goes 44th overall in NFL.com's draft and 55th overall in CBS's. Experts generally tend to take QBs later than casual fantasy players.

Here's a little more on when some notable players went in the mock drafts: Player NFL.com CBS SI ESPN Tyreek Hill* 53 35 (not drafted) 109 Miles Sanders 60 79 113 65 Andrew Luck 66 75 51 93 DeShaun Watson 67 67 65 56 Baker Mayfield 96 111 73 90 Carson Wentz 133 109 87 86 Darryl Henderson 75 63 (not drafted)** 79 N'Keal Harry 86 117 89 102



*The SI draft took place before it was known Hill would not be suspended

**Josh Jacobs was the first rookie RB off the board for SI at 56 overall





