Fantasy football 2019 mock draft round up, expert ADP

August 02, 2019
Trying to prep for your draft? We've put together a tool that could help.
Below are the results of expert mock fantasy football drafts from four of the most popular mainstream draft resources on the internet: NFL.com, CBS Sports, Sports Illustrated and ESPN. A lot of information can be gleamed from the tables below, including when it may be appropriate to pull the trigger on any particular player or what players may be available when you are slated to draft.
It's worth noting that the results posted below were from drafts conducted at varying times during the offseason, ranging from May through July. As such, some of them have taken into account different levels of information regarding players holding out (like Ezekiel Elliott and Melvin Gordon). Still, the results don't seem to differ too much based on injuries and hold outs.
Here's a useful look at what the experts did in their respective drafts:
|Round 1
|NFL.com
|CBS Sports
|SI
|ESPN
|1
|Ezekiel Elliott
|Kamara
|Barkley
|Barkley
|2
|Saquan Barkley
|Barkley
|Kamara
|Elliott
|3
|Alvin Kamara
|Elliott
|McCaffrey
|McCaffery
|4
|Christian McCaffery
|McCaffery
|Elliott
|Kamara
|5
|David Johnson
|Bell
|Patrick Mahomes
|Gordon
|6
|LeVeon Bell
|Hopkins
|Gordon
|Johnson
|7
|Davante Adams
|J. Jones
|Conner
|Hopkins
|8
|DeAndre Hopkins
|Johnson
|Bell
|Gurley
|9
|Melvin Gordon
|Adams
|Beckham
|Adams
|10
|Joe Mixon
|Beckham
|Gurley
|Bell
|11
|Todd Gurley
|Kelce
|Hopkins
|J. Jones
|12
|James Conner
|Conner
|Brown
|Conner
• The same top four, not surprisingly, appeared in all four drafts with three different No. 1 overall picks. The NFL.com draft that has Elliott first overall was conducted in mid-July, with full knowledge of a possible hold out.
• If you're wondering, Sports Illustrated's Kalyn Kahler, a MMQB producer and writer pulled the trigger on Mahomes at fifth overall.
• NFL.com went RB heavy, with the first six picks — all RBs, and 10 of the first 12.
• Only CBS's Dave Richard took a tight end in the first round.
|Round 2
|NFL.com
|CBS
|SI
|ESPN
|13
|Michael Thomas
|Gordon
|J. Jones
|Mixon
|14
|Odell Beckham Jr.
|Thomas
|Thomas
|Thomas
|15
|Julio Jones
|Mixon
|Mixon
|Kelce
|16
|Travis Kelce
|Cook
|Smith-Shuster
|Beckham
|17
|JuJu Smith-Shuster
|Gurley
|Kelce
|Brown
|18
|Damien Williams
|Brown
|Johnson
|Cook
|19
|Dalvin Cook
|Smith-Shuster
|Adams
|Chubb
|20
|Nick Chubb
|Allen
|Chubb
|Smith-Shuster
|21
|Antonio Brown
|Chubb
|Evans
|Allen
|22
|Mike Evans
|Green
|Cook
|Evans
|23
|George Kittle
|Evans
|Kittle
|Ertz
|24
|Marlon Mack
|Hilton
|A. Jones
|Thielen
• NFL.com's Marcus Grant and SI's Tom Mantzouranis picked George Kittle before Zach Ertz was off the board.
• Michael Thomas, who obviously signed his monster contract Wednesday, went in the second round in all four drafts. Whether that should be different with him now reporting to camp is an unknown — but it would be hard to slot him above DeAndre Hopkins, Devante Adams and Julio Jones.
• Speaking of Adams, he went No. 7 over in NFL.com's drafty but fell to 19th in SI's.
|Round 3
|NFL.com
|CBS
|SI
|ESPN
|25
|A.J. Green
|Diggs
|Green
|Michel
|26
|Adam Thielen
|Fournette
|Allen
|Freeman
|27
|Leonard Fournette
|Aaron Jones
|Hilton
|Hilton
|28
|Zach Ertz
|Kittle
|Cooper
|Cooper
|29
|Sefon Diggs
|Cooper
|Diggs
|Kittle
|30
|T.Y. Hilton
|Ertz
|Thielen
|Fournette
|31
|Amari Cooper
|Williams
|Mack
|A. Jones
|32
|Keenan Allen
|Thielen
|Sony Michel
|Green
|33
|Derrick Henry
|Edelman
|Fournette
|Mack
|34
|Julian Edelman
|Henry
|Ertz
|Diggs
|35
|Josh Jacobs
|Tyreek Hill
|Chris Carson
|Mahomes
|36
|Kerryon Johnson
|Jacobs
|Devonta Freeman
|Edelman
• A.J. Green's ankle injury has him going in the third round in three of the four drafts.
• Only one other person took a QB in the first three rounds, with Mahomes going late in the third to ESPN's Anita Marks. Mahomes goes 44th overall in NFL.com's draft and 55th overall in CBS's. Experts generally tend to take QBs later than casual fantasy players.
Here's a little more on when some notable players went in the mock drafts:
|Player
|NFL.com
|CBS
|SI
|ESPN
|Tyreek Hill*
|53
|35
|(not drafted)
|109
|Miles Sanders
|60
|79
|113
|65
|Andrew Luck
|66
|75
|51
|93
|DeShaun Watson
|67
|67
|65
|56
|Baker Mayfield
|96
|111
|73
|90
|Carson Wentz
|133
|109
|87
|86
|Darryl Henderson
|75
|63
|(not drafted)**
|79
|N'Keal Harry
|86
|117
|89
|102
You can see all of our fantasy football rankings below:
