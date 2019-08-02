More Sports:

August 02, 2019

Fantasy football 2019 mock draft round up, expert ADP

How did experts at ESPN, SI, CBS, and NFL.com draft their fantasy teams?

Headshot, Evan Macy.
By Evan Macy
PhillyVoice Staff
Fantasy football NFL
052119EzekielElliott Shane Roper/USA TODAY Sports

Recidivist jerk Ezekiel Elliott is in trouble again.

Trying to prep for your draft? We've put together a tool that could help.

Below are the results of expert mock fantasy football drafts from four of the most popular mainstream draft resources on the internet: NFL.com, CBS Sports, Sports Illustrated and ESPN. A lot of information can be gleamed from the tables below, including when it may be appropriate to pull the trigger on any particular player or what players may be available when you are slated to draft.

It's worth noting that the results posted below were from drafts conducted at varying times during the offseason, ranging from May through July. As such, some of them have taken into account different levels of information regarding players holding out (like Ezekiel Elliott and Melvin Gordon). Still, the results don't seem to differ too much based on injuries and hold outs.

Here's a useful look at what the experts did in their respective drafts:

Round 1NFL.comCBS Sports SIESPN
1
Ezekiel ElliottKamaraBarkleyBarkley
2Saquan BarkleyBarkleyKamaraElliott
3Alvin KamaraElliottMcCaffreyMcCaffery
4Christian McCafferyMcCafferyElliottKamara
5David JohnsonBellPatrick MahomesGordon
6LeVeon BellHopkins GordonJohnson
7Davante AdamsJ. JonesConnerHopkins
8DeAndre HopkinsJohnsonBellGurley
9Melvin GordonAdamsBeckhamAdams
10Joe MixonBeckham GurleyBell
11Todd GurleyKelceHopkinsJ. Jones
12James ConnerConnerBrownConner

• The same top four, not surprisingly, appeared in all four drafts with three different No. 1 overall picks. The NFL.com draft that has Elliott first overall was conducted in mid-July, with full knowledge of a possible hold out.

• If you're wondering, Sports Illustrated's Kalyn Kahler, a MMQB producer and writer pulled the trigger on Mahomes at fifth overall.

• NFL.com went RB heavy, with the first six picks — all RBs, and 10 of the first 12. 

• Only CBS's Dave Richard took a tight end in the first round.

Round 2 NFL.comCBSSI ESPN
13Michael ThomasGordonJ. JonesMixon
14Odell Beckham Jr.ThomasThomasThomas
15Julio JonesMixonMixonKelce
16Travis KelceCookSmith-ShusterBeckham
17JuJu Smith-ShusterGurleyKelceBrown
18Damien WilliamsBrownJohnsonCook
19Dalvin CookSmith-ShusterAdamsChubb
20Nick ChubbAllenChubbSmith-Shuster
21Antonio BrownChubbEvansAllen
22Mike Evans GreenCookEvans
23George KittleEvansKittleErtz
24Marlon MackHiltonA. JonesThielen


• NFL.com's Marcus Grant and SI's Tom Mantzouranis picked George Kittle before Zach Ertz was off the board.

• Michael Thomas, who obviously signed his monster contract Wednesday, went in the second round in all four drafts. Whether that should be different with him now reporting to camp is an unknown — but it would be hard to slot him above DeAndre Hopkins, Devante Adams and Julio Jones.

• Speaking of Adams, he went No. 7 over in NFL.com's drafty but fell to 19th in SI's.

Round 3NFL.comCBSSIESPN
25A.J. GreenDiggsGreenMichel
26Adam ThielenFournetteAllenFreeman
27Leonard FournetteAaron JonesHiltonHilton
28Zach ErtzKittleCooperCooper
29Sefon DiggsCooperDiggsKittle
30T.Y. HiltonErtzThielenFournette
31 Amari CooperWilliamsMackA. Jones
32Keenan AllenThielenSony MichelGreen
33Derrick HenryEdelmanFournetteMack
34Julian EdelmanHenryErtzDiggs
35Josh JacobsTyreek HillChris CarsonMahomes
36Kerryon JohnsonJacobsDevonta FreemanEdelman

• A.J. Green's ankle injury has him going in the third round in three of the four drafts.

• Only one other person took a QB in the first three rounds, with Mahomes going late in the third to ESPN's Anita Marks. Mahomes goes 44th overall in NFL.com's draft and 55th overall in CBS's. Experts generally tend to take QBs later than casual fantasy players.

Here's a little more on when some notable players went in the mock drafts:

PlayerNFL.comCBSSIESPN
Tyreek Hill*5335(not drafted)109
 Miles Sanders607911365
Andrew Luck66755193
DeShaun Watson67676556
Baker Mayfield961117390
Carson Wentz1331098786
Darryl Henderson7563(not drafted)**79
N'Keal Harry8611789102

*The SI draft took place before it was known Hill would not be suspended
**Josh Jacobs was the first rookie RB off the board for SI at 56 overall


You can see all of our fantasy football rankings below:

2019 FANTASY FOOTBALL RANKINGS:
QB | RB | WR | TE | DEF/ST | K | FLEX 

Follow Evan on Twitter:@evan_macy

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice Sports

Headshot, Evan Macy.

Evan Macy
PhillyVoice Staff

evan@phillyvoice.com

Read more Fantasy football NFL Philadelphia Eagles Fantasy Sports

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Sixers

Sixers unveil new Classic Edition uniform based on short-lived 1970s design
Sixers-Classic-Edition-Jersey_080119

Restaurants

Philly health department: Video of mice at South Philly restaurant is 'completely unverifiable'
Popeye's Broad Snyder

Health News

Philadelphia declares public health emergency over Hepatitis A outbreak
Hepatitis A outbreak in United States

Phillies

Kevin Cooney: It wasn't splashy, but Phillies got it right at the trade deadline
Matt-Klentak-Phillies_060119_usat

Food & Drink

Uncle Mike's in Warminster named Pennsylvania's best ice cream parlor
Uncle Mike's Ice Cream Warminster

Weekend

This weekend is filled with festivals
Northern Liberties 2nd Street Walk

Featured Homes

Limited - 10 Rittenhouse 1105 - Allan Domb

FOR SALE! 10 Rittenhouse - 2 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom in pristine condition with balcony overlooking Rittenhouse Square and high end finishes throughout. 1,523 sf | $1,495,000
Limited 1714rittenhouse - Allan Domb

FOR RENT! 1714 Rittenhouse – Entire townhome steps from Rittenhouse Square featuring 2 bedrooms plus family room and 2.5 bathrooms. 2,496 sf | $4,950/mo
Listed by

© 2019 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved