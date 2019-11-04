Fantasy football injuries: The latest on David Johnson, Adam Thielen, Preston Williams and more

Some very costly injuries took hold in Week 9, as a few key players re-injured themselves or went down with a new setback completely.

As we do every week, here's a look at some of the biggest injury news as Week 9 wraps up, with some players slated to make happy returns to line ups — and others expected to miss some time:

David Johnson, RB, Cardinals

The Cardinals running back situation this season has been... weird? The team has battled through several injuries including one to Johnson, opening up an opportunity for Chase Edmonds to shine. But he too got hurt (and is expected to miss Week 10), prompting the team to work out several free agent RBs, but eventually trade for Dolphins' Kenyon Drake — who shined last week. Now Johnson is slated to return. What next week's snap count looks like is anyone's guess, but Johnson owners will be able to start him in Week 10 if they so choose.

Jacoby Brissett, QB, Colts

Indy was already dealing with bad news when T.Y. Hilton was unable to suit up, but things got even worse when Brissett left the team's eventual loss to the Steelers with an MCL injury. His knee will be evaluated this week, but it seems more than likely that Brian Hoyer will be the man to start for the time being. Though the Jets next week are not the truest of tests, it stands to reason that the Colts' offensive weapons will be less effective going forward, depending on Brissett's prospects of returning.

Adam Thielen, WR, Vikings

Did Thielen rush a bit to return from a hamstring injury? The Minnesota receiver tweaked it and left the game in the first quarter of the Vikings' loss this week and didn't return. It looks like there's a good chance he misses some more time. Laquon Treadwell actually played well as his replacement and may be fantasy relevant next week.

Brandin Cooks, WR, Rams

A brief update on the wideout, who was out in Week 8 with a concussion. Cooks met with a specialist during L.A.'s bye week and was told it was not expected to be a longterm injury. There is a chance Cooks returns in Week 10 but it'll be a late week decision.

DeSean Jackson, Alshon Jeffery, WR, Eagles

Neither of the Eagles' top two receivers finished Sunday's win on the field, as Jackson played one series and didn't return due to a slight reaggravation of his abdomen injury, and Jeffery left with what he described as an ankle tweak. Neither setback is expected to cost either player significant time, as the Eagles have a bye week in Week 10. Each have a good chance of playing against the Patriots in Week 11.

Preston Williams, WR, Dolphins

As so often seems to happen in fantasy, just as a player seems to be gaining momentum, they sustain an injury. After scoring two touchdowns in Miami's surprise win Sunday, Williams hurt his MCL and was taken off the field via a cart. The prognosis doesn't look great.

T.J. Hockenson, TE, Lions

Hockenson had a fast start but hasn't been able to stay on the field as a rookie this year. The tight end exited Sunday's Lions game due to a possible concussion. He'll be someone to watch closely this week as he tries to bounce back.

