Doug Pederson won't rule out bringing in WR help as DeSean Jackson's status remains in doubt

When DeSean Jackson will actually return in full to the Eagles offense is anybody's guess.

On Sunday, the veteran wideout — sidelined since Week 2 when he suffered an abdominal injury — tried to give it a go after a "really good week" of practice but didn't even last through the first drive of the Eagles' 22-14 win over the Bears, leaving many to wonder when Jackson will be fully healthy again.

Pederson didn't seem concerned about the 32-year-old receiver's early exit when he appeared on SportsRadio 94 WIP early Monday morning for his weekly spot with Angelo Cataldi, saying that the Eagles "fully expect him to be good in a couple weeks" when they host the Patriots.

But by noon, his tune had changed considerably.

"As I said after the game and on Angelo [Cataldi's show] this morning, he did feel some discomfort when he was in there," Pederson told reporters at the NovaCare Complex. "So we, really for precautionary measures, decided to keep him out, evaluate him. We are still gathering some information on him. And obviously, this is our bye week, so we're going to get all the information and see where we're at with him."



And when pressed about whether he stood by his other statement from Cataldi's show — the one about him being back in a couple weeks — Pederson flinched.

"It's still a little — until we gather this information that we're going to get, I'm not going to speculate one way or the other right now," the coach said.



The information the team is waiting for will come in the form of second and third opinions from outside doctors as the team continues to do its due diligence. But the problem might really be the original decision to opt for rehab over a surgical solution that would've kept him out 4-6 weeks, meaning Jackson would've been healed by now.

"That's not for me to answer," Pederson said when asked if DeSean should've just went ahead and had the surgery.

So, who is it for to answer? Jackson? Team doctors? Howie Roseman?

"Well, I would say DeSean," Pederson continued. "Like Corey [Clement], for instance. Corey elected to have some stuff [surgery] done, players elect to have stuff done. I think, ultimately, DeSean didn't want to have surgery when it happened. He rehabbed it and got himself in a position to play, so I can't put words in players' mouths or in doctors' mouths."

But did he really get himself into a position to play if he didn't last beyond the first drive before aggravating said injury?

In reality, he's still struggling to get back on the field despite how well the team says he's doing at practice. And, on top of that, there are multiple reports out there that even when Jackson is on the field going forward, he'll have to play through some discomfort because he didn't have the corrective surgery.

"I think that with this injury — and with most injuries with players — yeah, sometimes you've got to just play through it and deal with it," Pederson said. "But at the same time, we've got to be smart and do what's right by the player as well."

So, that begs the question, with the Eagles off this week, did they do the smart thing by putting Jackson back out there when they could've instead had two more weeks for him to rehab?

Pederson said he had no regrets about playing their veteran deep threat receiver against the Bears. "Going into the game, going into his rehab, what he had been doing, he had really been busting his tail to get back out on the field," Pederson said. "He had a really good week in practice. We limited him in practice, but what he could do, he was feeling good. So I have no regrets about him being out there."

But just a few questions later, Pederson again seemed to backtrack slightly.

"I mean, sitting here today, you go, 'Alright, maybe you should have [kept DeSean out],'" Pederson said when asked how reluctant he was to start Jackson on Sunday. "You're second guessing now, and we're in a business where we've got to play and play with the guys in uniform. Again, he busted his tail to put himself in a position to help us yesterday. He just felt that discomfort so we kept him out and that's where we are."

And "where we are" is not a pretty position.

The Eagles struggles at wide receiver continued on Sunday with Alshon Jeffery joining the drop party with three of his own and Mack Hollins and J.J. Arcega-Whiteside remained invisible. And with the trade deadline passing last week, it just got considerably harder for Roseman and Co. to improve their wide receiver depth going forward.

"At this point, it's something we'll take a look at," Pederson said when asked about the possibility of bringing in a receiver. "We've got to take a look at it obviously. It's real. We're at sort of the halfway point — a game over the halfway point of our season — and we've got time this week to make these decisions. We'll take a look at it. But nothing right now."



The team reportedly had options at wideout, including speedy Jets WR Robby Anderson, but balked at the price tag. They also had a chance to claim Josh Gordon off waivers, but passed on him as well. Guys like Donte Moncrief and Jordan Matthews are still available, but they're not going to make anywhere near the kind of impact the Eagles were expecting from Jackson.

And that's kind of the whole problem here.

The Eagles were banking on too much from an aging receiver with a history of soft muscle injuries and missing time. And when Jackson did inevitably get hurt, they didn't act. They let time pass, just believing that everything would work out instead of thinking proactively and making a move to fill that void. The minute Jackson decided on rehab over surgery, leaving a bigger question mark around his longterm health, the Eagles should've been in the market for a deep threat receiver.

Instead, they waited. And as Jackson's rehab lingered, and lingered, and then lingered some more, they continued to believe everything would be just fine. Sure, surgery seems like it would've been a no-brainer at this point, but as Pederson himself said, that was not the team's decision to make.

Everything that happened after that decision, however, is on the Eagles.

Follow Matt on Twitter: @matt_mullin

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice Sports