Fantasy football injuries: The latest on Devonta Freeman, Sterling Shepard, Odell Beckham and more

It's the final NFL week of the season with byes, which makes injuries a lot easier to handle for fantasy owners as they make a push for the playoffs in the next few weeks.

As we do every week, we've broken down the latest information on a variety of injuries NFL stars with a tip or two on how to handle each situation.

Josh Jacobs, RB, Raiders

The leader to win rookie of the year on the offensive side has been limited this week due to a shoulder issue. Though he faces a Jets defense stout against the run in Week 12, his availability is not reasonably in doubt. He may be limited throughout the rest of the season in practices just to keep his reps down as he has had 208 touches already through 10 games.

Devonta Freeman, RB, Falcons

Freeman missed last week's action and there was a mad dash to acquire Brian Hill on the fantasy waiver wire. Hill didn't do much as the team's top RB in that game, but according to reports it may be more of the same in Week 12. Freeman hasn't practiced has he works his way back from a foot injury. Stick with Hill against the Bucs this week.

Austin Hooper, TE, Falcons

Interestingly, as the Falcons have fired off back to back upset wins, another of their key offensive weapons was sidelined in Hooper — one of the league's most productive tight ends this far. He is also on the shelf for the time being with a lingering knee injury.

DeVante Adams, WR, Packers

Adams looks fully back from his mid-season toe injury. He had seven catches in each of the last two weeks. Still, he didn't practice in full this week and he's worth watching just in case.

Sterling Shepard, WR, Giants

Shepard finally looks to be on the other side of his concussion issues, as he logged a full practice Thursday and looks like he'll suit up again this weekend.

Evan Engram TE, Giants

Engram, on the other hand, has a foot injury that is keeping him out of practice. His Week 12 status is in doubt.

Deebo Samuel, Emmanuel Sanders, George Kittle, WR/TE, 49ers

The above trio of skill players for the Niners have all been limited in practice with injuries that look to be minor enough to play through. All of their statuses will be gametime decisions.

JuJu Smith-Schuster, Dionte Johnson, WR, Steelers

The Steelers have had quite a few injuries on offense this year and they are not looking to be in good shape on that front come Week 12. Both Smith-Schuster and Johnson are dealing with concussions and likely will be out. James Washington becomes a very startable option this week.

James Connor, RB, Steelers

Not surprisingly, Connor's shoulder looks like it will cost him another game, elevating Jaylen Samuels to a must-start at RB.

Nelson Agholor, Alshon Jeffery, WR, Eagles

Neither wideout is likely to be fully healthy in Week 12, but the Eagles don't have much of a choice as Agholor fights back from a knee injury and Jeffery from an ankle one. Both have been limited in practice but have a good chance of playing against the Seahawks.

Jordan Howard, RB, Eagles

The news isn't as good for Howard, who was a surprise scratch last week with a shoulder injury. He has reportedly not been cleared for contact yet and has been extremely limited all week in practices. If he doesn't suit up, expect a role for newly signed Jay Ajayi with the Eagles' offense.

A.J. Green. Auden Tate, WR, Bengals

Green has been out all year and has fooled fantasy owners several times as he has looked poised to return to the field in recent weeks. He didn't practice this week which is not a good sign for a Week 12 return. Tate, one of Cincy's top wideouts in Green's absence this year, still has concussion/neck issues and didn't practice either.

Odell Beckham Jr., Jarvis Landry, WR, Browns

The Browns dynamic duo of wideouts has been limited in practice this week, Beckham due to a groin and Landry due to a hip. Neither is expected to miss Week 12, but you never know with a nagging injury. Keep an eye on this pair just in case.

Muhammad Sanu, Julian Edelman, Phillip Dorsett, WR, Patriots

The Pats wide receiving corps is banged up, and has been all season long. Sanu has an ankle injury that has kept him out of practice and looks like it could keep him out of the Cowboys game. Edelman (shoulder) and Dorsett (concussion) were each limited participants this week and neither's status is assured for Week 12.

Phillip Lindsay, RB, Broncos

Lindsay has stayed pretty healthy all year, and his limited practice status due to a lower body injury just appears to be wear and tear. He should be fine to play vs. the Bills.

Adrian Peterson, RB, Redskins

Peterson, according to interm head coach Bill Callahan, will suit up and practice Friday and should be good to go Sunday.

