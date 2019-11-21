Fantasy football: Start Jamison Crowder, Dallas Goedert; Sit Carson Wentz in Week 12

It's the last week of NFL games with byes, which will certainly help fantasy football team owners going forward.

Which leaves us with Week 12 to contend with.

There are still many injury concerns and match up issues that make it pivotal that team owners pull the right levers each week when choosing who to sit and start. We've already provided a few names to watch on the waiver wire. Now, as we do every week, we take a look at one player at each position we recommend starting or sitting in Week 7.

(We're not including guys like Saquon Barkley, Christian McCaffrey, or others who are obvious starts, week in and week out.)

Quarterback Start: Baker Mayfield, Browns Mayfield is kind of a no brainer based on his Week 12 match up — the lowly Dolphins. Beyond that, he has posted 21 points or more in his last two starts against much better defenses and is trending upward. This matchup really makes him one of the top starts of the entire week. Sit: Carson Wentz, Eagles The Eagles' offense has just been dreadful. They have 23 drops, have a pretty god awful receiving corps and Wentz may be pressing a bit as the Birds try and push for the playoffs at just 5-5. Against the Seahawks in Week 12, Wentz presents a less than favorable match up. If you have another option, it may be best to go with it. Running back Start: Jaylen Samuels, Steelers Things aren't looking good for starting running back James Conner heading into their upcoming game against the Bengals. Cincy presents a favorable match up for any offense, and with a reliable option behind Conner in Samuels, he becomes a must start in Week 12. Conner has yet to practice while Samuels has filled in admirably in his absence, netting five catches last week against the Browns. Sit: Jordan Wilkins, Colts Wilkins should be the next up with Marlon Mack out with a broken hand, but with Wilkins nursing an ankle injury he is probably not a good option this week. If he plays, it is likely he will split snaps with Nyhiem Hines and Jonathan Williams. The volume and opportunity just aren't there for Wilkins. Wide receiver Start: Jamison Crowder, Jets In Crowder's last three games, he has emerged as a WR1 for the Jets and Sam Darnold. He has 18 catches for 280 yards and faces a Raiders defense that is weak against the passing game. Crowder could have a big game in Week 12. Sit: Terry McLaurin, Redskins Darius Slay could slow down McLaurin considerably this coming week, as he did Amari Cooper when the Lions faced Dallas. Don't expect a lot of targets for the rookie, who will likely be shadowed by the All-Pro corner. Tight end Start: Dallas Goedert, Eagles Yes, we told you not to start Wentz — and you shouldn't — but with so many woes at wide receiver, Goedert does emerge as a de facto No. 2 pass catcher behind Zach Ertz. Nelson Agholor and Alshon Jeffery each have a real chance of missing Week 12, and Goedert has touchdowns in three of his last four games. Sit: Gerald Everett, Rams The Ravens are diabolical against tight ends, having allowed just two touchdowns. Avoid Everett, or any other Rams right end in this week's match up.

