Fantasy football Week 12 waiver wire: Pick up Jacoby Brissett, James Washington and others

With the Chiefs, Vikings, Chargers and Cardinals all on the bye this week, there's a good chance that one or more players on your fantasy football roster will also be on their bye this week. And that can only mean one thing — it's time to head to the waiver wire to see how you can still pull off a win this week.

We've already taken a look at some of the big-name injuries to come out of Week 11, so now it's time to look ahead to Week 12. Let's start by offering up one or more names at each position that can potentially help you as you prepare for the fantasy playoffs.

QB Jacoby Brissett, IND

Brissett wasn't stellar in his first game back from injury, but he was good enough. And with the Colts running all over the Jaguars on Sunday on their way to a 33-13 win, Brissett's numbers weren't eye-popping, mostly because they didn't have to be. Unfortunately, the Colts lost starting running back Marlon Mack in the process of posting a gaudy 264 rushing yards (more on that in a minute), but that could open the door for more Brissett next week as the Colts travel to Houston to take on a Texans defense that is among the most passer-friendly from an opponent's point of view. Moreover, Brissett could be getting T.Y. Hilton back this week as well.

Others: Baker Mayfield, CLE; Nick Foles, JAX

RBs Jonathan Williams and Nyheim Hines, IND

As we just mentioned, Marlon Mack will be sidelined for a while after suffering a hand injury in Sunday's win over the Jags. And with Jordan Wilkins already sidelined with an ankle injury, that should open the door for Williams to shine again on Thursday night. Against the Jags, Williams became the lead back with Mack out, rushing for 116 yards and a touchdown on 13 carries (plus a 31-yard reception). Not too shabby. With a short turnaround and Wilkins likely to be sidelined again, Williams is a great streaming option for Week 12.

As for Hines, he should also see an uptick in touches with Mack and Wilkins out. He'll still maintain his normal passing-down production, but he may also get more carries than usual as the team tries to not overwork Williams with the team down to two of its four running backs. But Williams is still the better play here.

Others: Jaylen Samuels, PIT; Kareem Hunt, CLE

WR James Washington, PIT

The Steelers wideouts are a mess with JuJu Smith-Schuster (concussion, knee) and Diontae Johnson (concussion) both candidates to miss Sunday's game against the lowly Bengals. If neither plays, Washington is a viable start based simply on volume alone against a Cincinnati defense that ranks near the bottom of the NFL in nearly every statistical category. With 13 receptions for 280 yards and TD over his last three games, Washington's recent numbers are solid if not eye-popping. Should JuJu and Johnson be sidelined this week, look for his production to jump quite a bit as he suddenly becomes the preferred target for former college teammate Mason Rudolph.

Others: Deebo Samuel, SF; Randall Cobb, DAL

TE Jacob Hollister, SEA

Turns out that Will Dissly injury didn't hurt Seattle much at all, as they were able to plug in Jacob Hollister and get essentially the same production as they got from Dissly. He'll face the Eagles defense on Sunday, and with three touchdowns in his last two games to go with 12 receptions on 16 targets. The opportunities should be there once again on Sunday.

[Note: I really wanted to make a Hollister/Abercrombie & Fitch joke here, but thought better of it.]

Others: Noah Fant, DEN

Follow Matt on Twitter: @matt_mullin

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice Sports