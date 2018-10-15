Fantasy football injuries: The latest on Calvin Ridley, Cooper Kupp, Baker Mayfield and more

In a search for themes each week in the randomness that is the NFL's injury landscape, it appears that wide receivers and quarterbacks took the brunt of things this week — though no huge blockbuster names went down in Week 6.

Here's an update on a bunch of notable players whose injuries could have an impact on next week's action:

Cooper Kupp, WR, Rams

A week after suffering a concussion, Kupp sustained a potentially worse injury in Week 6 as he left the Rams-Broncos game with a knee injury. However, after being carted off, he returned to play in the second half. The knee doesn't seem too bad, but he will be undergoing extensive tests to make sure during the week and should be monitored.

Calvin Ridley & Mohamed Sanu, WR, Falcons

Ridley left Week 6's game with an ankle injury and Sanu with a hip injury. We'll start with Ridley. He was seen walking fine — which suggests it is not a serious injury. This was corroborated later Monday when it was revealed he was diagnosed with a bone bruise. With the bye week following their upcoming game, it might make sense for the Falcons to sit him out in Week 7. Sanu on the other hand has been battling a hip injury all year and re-aggravated it. For those active on the waiver wire, Justin Hardy would be the next man up should either miss time. More will be known as the week progresses.

Quincy Enunwa, WR, Jets

New York's wideout was last seen in a walking boot after exiting with an ankle injury Sunday. If the injury turns out to be a serious one, Robbie Anderson and Jermaine Kearse will become more relied upon weapons next week.

Amari Cooper, WR, Raiders

The Raiders have a bye next week, which means that even after leaving Sunday's game in London with a concussion, Cooper may not miss any time.

Baker Mayfield, QB, Browns

Mayfield has a sore ankle, but ESPN's Ian Rapoport says the minor injury shouldn't keep him sidelined for Week 7's tilt against Tampa.

Josh Allen, QB, Bills

Allen is another player headed to the MRI machine this week after sustaining an elbow injury to his throwing arm last week. His exit brought in Nathan Peterman, who has played as one of the worst quarterbacks in NFL history during his brief stint in Buffalo. Though few likely own Allen in fantasy, his absence could cause a trickle-down effect for the value of the Bills' skill players. If you own any, pay close attention.

Ryan Tannehill, QB, Dolphins

A third quarterback joins this list is Miami's signal-caller, who was a surprise addition to the injury list this weekend and missed a dramatic win over the Bears. It didn't really appear the Fins lost much with Brock Osweiler at QB. Tannehill's injury is to his shoulder and is another to be monitored.

Ryan Grant, WR, Colts

With T.Y. Hilton still out for Indy, the potential loss of Ryan Grant with an ankle injury further dilutes the Colts' wide receiver depth. If both remain injured Chester Rogers will be a key pick up on waivers this week.

