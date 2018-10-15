More Sports:

October 15, 2018

Eagles chat with Jimmy Kempski

Kempski_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg
By Jimmy Kempski
PhillyVoice Staff
Eagles NFL
Carroll - Philadelphia Eagles Fans Thom Carroll/PhillyVoice

Eagles fans are excited for another chat with Jimmy Kempski.

After a two-game skid, the Philadelphia Eagles enjoyed a blowout win over the garbage New York Giants, and will have a few extra days to prepare for the Carolina Panthers this Sunday.

Got questions or comments? Jimmy Kempski has you covered on whatever may be on your mind about the Birds. Will the Eagles make any moves prior to the trade deadline? If so, what positions make the most sense? What players would be logical targets, and what would the cost for those players' services be?

MORE: Ranking the Eagles' positional needs for a move before the trade deadline | NFL Trade Rumors: Eagles can forget about LeSean McCoy, but Patrick Peterson may be available

Beginning at noon today, Jimmy will take your questions in another Eagles chat. Be sure to join him here:

Kempski_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg

Jimmy Kempski
PhillyVoice Staff

jimmy@phillyvoice.com

Read more Eagles NFL Philadelphia Eagles Chat

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

NFL Trade Rumors: Eagles can forget about LeSean McCoy, but Patrick Peterson may be available
101418_Patrick-Peterson_usat

Religion

Philly Archbishop Charles Chaput: 'There's no such thing as LGBTQ'
Carroll - Papal Visit Archbishop Charles J. Chaput

Arts & Culture

You can view J.K. Rowling's handwritten 'Harry Potter' manuscripts up close
J.k. Rowling

Sixers

Breaking down Sixers' 2018-19 NBA championship odds and other bets for this season (and beyond)
101318_Ben-Simmons_usat

Mental Health

Selena Gomez is undergoing 'dialectical behavioral therapy' — here's what that is
selena-gomez-therapy-sipa

Business

Sears, one of America's oldest retailers, files for bankruptcy
Sears

Escapes

Limited - Puerto Vallarta Family-Friendly All-Inclusive Resort

$170 ($85 pp) -- Puerto Vallarta Family-Friendly All-Inclusive Resort
Limited - Surf shack in San Diego

$250 & up -- San Diego Luxury Holiday Getaway, 30% Off
Limited - Bermuda Vacation

$147 & up -- Bermuda Island-Wide Hotel Sale

 **
Listed by
Some taxes, fees additional.