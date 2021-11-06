Fantasy football lineup advice: Start Devontae Booker, sit Titans RB in Week 9

We're are reaching kickoff for another weekend of fantasy football action and it seems to be getting harder and harder to make those borderline roster decisions as the season goes along.

With a bevy if injured players making way to backups with fantasy starting potential, plus some favorable and unfavorable matchups out there in Week 9, there are surely one or two tough calls for you to make this week.

Ignoring the obvious — like choosing to start Dalvin Cook or Cooper Kupp because, duh — we've decided to take a look at a player at each position we think should start, and should sit, amongst the borderline calls you may be facing this weekend. We hope it helps:

Quarterback

Start: Tua Tagovailoa, Dolphins (vs. Texans)

With the Texans defense amongst the worst in the league and Tagovailoa reaching full health, you won't get a better match up for him this season. A QB who can use his legs who also has a secondary ripe to be to ripped apart could make for some great fantasy numbers and you could be getting that here. QB streamers or owners of Aaron Rodgers or another QB out for Week 9 should start him this week.

Sit: Ben Roethlisberger, Steelers (vs. Bears)

The Bears aren't particularly good as a whole — but their defense is. With Roethlisberger showing his age every week and a tough matchup to get through, perhaps leave Big Ben on the free agent list this week. Not only is he a little banged up (he's listed as having pec, hip and shoulder injuries) he also hasn't finished higher than QB18 in any single week. Don't waste your time.

Running back

Start: Devontae Booker, Giants (vs. Raiders)

If you were lucky enough to snatch up Booker a few weeks ago after Saquon Barkley went down, you know Booker is the gift that keeps on giving. As Barkley's time away from the Giants continues to drift into Week 9 — this time due to a COVID issue — Booker has posted RB2 starting numbers in the four weeks he's filled in. Owners of him will get one last start this week and with the Raiders allowing the 10th most fantasy points to running backs, get one last game out of him.

Sit: Jeremy McNichols, Adrian Peterson, Titans (vs. Rams)

If you are in desperation mode, as some of us are bound to be at RB this season, you may not have a choice. But if you are on the fence as to whether to start one of the Titans running backs, in the wake of Derrick Henry's devastating injury, we advise you wait a week to see what their offense looks like without him. Yes, McNichols can catch the ball, and Peterson will likely be a goalline back who can score a TD or two, but their entire team was built around giving Henry the ball 25-30 times a game. Anyone who says they know how the running back snaps and touches will break down now without him is lying. Step back, and hold on to these guys for next week.

Wide receiver

Start: Van Jefferson, Rams (vs. Titans)

Jefferson is the definition of a hit or miss WR. He has exceeded double digit fantasy points four times, and has had single digits four times. However, with DeSean Jackson now a free agent Jefferson will no longer be sharing WR3 duties with the Rams. Which means his target share and snap count should go up. And, with the Titans defense lacking against opposing wideouts, this is a good time to take a chance at working Jefferson into your lineup.

Sit: Allen Robinson, Bears (vs. Steelers)

Without a competent arm to get him the football, Robinson has become unplayable in fantasy. He has not finished higher than WR45 this season, exceeded 63 receiving yards or cracked double digit points (.5PPR) all season long. It's really a shame that his talent continues to be wasted in Chicago.

Tight end

Start: Albert Okwuegbunam, Broncos (vs. Cowboys)

Okwuegbunam has shown flashes this season and will take center stage in Week 9, with Noah Fant out. As the top tight end temporarily, the Broncos' second year tight end will get a ton of opportunities against the Cowboys, who allow more than the average team does to the position. He's a great one-week streamer play.



Sit: Dan Arnold, Jaguars (vs. Bills)

This is just a tough matchup for the sleeper tight end play in Arnold, as the Bill defense is among the best in the NFL and only allows 5.5 points per game to tight ends. You can do better this week.

