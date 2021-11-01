Fantasy football injuries: The latest on Derrick Henry, Kyler Murray, Calvin Ridley and more

Some very important fantasy football stars are fighting injuries after a Week 8 that saw more than a few backup quarterbacks hit the field. With an entire week ahead before fantasy lineups need to be solidified, a lot of news could change. But it's helpful to stay on top of the latest so you can make the best decisions when it comes to waiver wire pickups.

The NFL's trade deadline is also on Tuesday, which could factor in as teams may be looking to add some help to relieve injured players. It also is likely close to the trade deadline in your fantasy league, and you might be looking to do the same.

Here's the latest on some of the biggest injuries to fantasy relevant players this week:

Derrick Henry, RB, Titans

A bomb dropped for fantasy football owners Monday morning, when it was revealed that the NFL's leading rusher and one of the best fantasy performers of the last few years could be done for the season.

It is very unlikely whoever starts in his place has the same workload. Does this make Darrynton Evans a waiver wire pickup? Will Jeremy McNichols become a star performer? Will the Titans make a trade for a running back before the deadline Tuesday? All of these are currently unanswered questions, and if you are relying on Henry right now you'll need to make some kind of big move to make up for his potential loss.

Kyler Murray, QB, Cardinals

Murray had the benefit of a longer week after his recent setback — an injury that is being called a medial ankle sprain. We'll learn more about whether Murray is hurt enough to force him out for Week 9 as the week progresses. He's played through pain before with a slight drop off in production at the end of last year. His fantasy owners should pay close attention leading up to this weekend.

Jameis Winston, QB, Saints

Winston has a torn ACL and his season is over. Will Trevor Siemian be the longterm fill-in? A shakeup at the QB spot probably won't do much to hurt wide receiver production in New Orleans as it was meager at best. But it's still worth paying attention to if you have him or any Saints on your squad.

Calvin Ridley, WR, Falcons

Perhaps thanks in part to the heroism of Eagles lineman Lane Johnson, who publicly discussed his mental health issues and why they cost him a few games this season, Ridley appears to be following suit and taking some time away from football to get his mind right. Which is a smart idea, as the mind is just as important as (if not more than) an ankle is in athletics. While Ridley works out his issues, Atlanta's Russell Gage and Kyle Pitts will likely receive more targets.

James Robinson, RB, Jaguars

The Jags' starting running back, who has had a stellar season thus far, left Sunday's game with a knee injury, the extent to which is still unknown. Veteran Carlos Hyde would be the next man up to start at running back if he misses time, which may or may not be the case according to Adam Schefter.

Damien Williams, RB, Bears

Williams left Sunday's game with a knee injury, giving rookie Khalil Herbert yet another opportunity at running back. It's clear until David Montgomery returns, Herbert is that guy to hang on to.

Robert Tonyan, TE, Packers

The Packers have been snake-bitten of late, at least when it comes to pass catchers. A week following basically their entire WR corps being out on the COVID list, Tonyan, who hurt his knee on a non-contact injury back on Thursday night, could miss serious time with the ailment. Keep an eye on the diagnosis this week and be prepared to hit the waiver wire for a new tight end.

Josh Jacobs, RB, Raiders

After a bye week, things look as though Jacobs will be fine to play in Week 9 after a minor chest injury sidelined him back in Week 7. Still, his status in practice should be monitored during the week.

T.Y. Hilton, WR, Colts

It's just one injury after another for Hilton, who is now in the concussion protocol. Hilton should really not be rostered right now until he shows he can stay on the field.

Christian McCaffrey, RB, Panthers

The superstar running back is eligible to return from IR in Week 9 and all indications are that he will, relegating Chubba Hubbard to the No. 2 role. Don't cut Hubba until after McCaffery actually suits up this week. You can't be too safe.

Sam Darnold, QB, Panthers

After his steep drop off in recent weeks not many are likely starting Darnold every week, but his concussion could be something to monitor going forward and could have a trickle down effect on the offense, led by Phillip Walker in his absence.

Jalen Reagor, WR, Eagles

Reagor hasn't been on the fantasy radar much this year but he has shown flashes, and a setback in the form of an ankle injury surely drops him off the map for now.

