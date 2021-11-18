Fantasy football lineup advice: Sit Carson Wentz, start D'Earnest Johnson, Christian Kirk in Week 11

Several different schools of thought often have to mesh together for a fantasy football team owner to select the correct starting lineup every week. Do you pay attention to the best matchups? Do you go with players who are coming off big games? Do you try and avoid players returning from injury?

Nothing feels worse than losing a week because you left points on your bench. So we're here to help. Below, we've singled out a player at each position we believe is worth starting or sitting in Week 11. Keep in mind that we've avoided the obvious calls — like Patrick Mahomes or Devante Adams.

Take a look...

Quarterback

Start: Russell Wilson, Seahawks

Wilson had a total stinker of a game in his return against the Packers last week, netting just eight fantasy points by throwing two interceptions and zero touchdown passes. The thinking here is for one, the Packers defense is proving to be a pretty elite unit. And for two, he needed a week to find his footing. Against a Cardinals team that hasn't been lights out stopping passing attacks, Wilson should return to form. Start him this week.

Sit: Carson Wentz, Colts

Wentz is coming off his first game without a touchdown last week. He's also about to go up against a Bills defense that is not kind to quarterbacks. Wentz could have issues protecting the ball in Week 11. He's also sure to be handing the ball to one of the league's most prolific running backs right now in Jonathan Taylor, who'll try and keep the ball out of Josh Allen's hands.

Running back

Start: D'Ernest Johnson, Browns

Nick Chubb is expected to return from the COVID list this week. So why start Johnson, his backup? Well, the Browns have one of the most favorable matchups in the league against the lowly Lions. And while Chubb could have a huge game, he probably won't see the field much late in the game, assuming the Browns have a sizable lead. And if they do, it'll be the Johnson show in garbage time. If you are in a desperate spot and have Johnson on your roster, it's not the worst idea to fire him up this week.

Sit: Darrel Williams, Clyde Edwards-Helaire, Chiefs

This is a tough one. Williams is coming off his best game of the year, posting 25 fantasy points in the Chiefs' Sunday night offensive explosion. But his backfield mate CEH is slated to make his return from the IR, and it could complicate the distribution of touches for the team's running backs. A smart fantasy owner who has other options would stay away from both backs to see how things shape up.

Wide receiver

Start: Christian Kirk, Cardinals

Things are looking like another week on the bench for Kyler Murray and DeAndre Hopkins, as the Cardinals face the Seahawks. Colt McCoy has been okay in Murray's absence, and has connected with Kirk 13 times over the last two games. This advice is contingent on the duo we mentioned being out this week. And if they are, Kirk is a smart start with a high floor.

Sit: Marquez Calloway, Saints

Calloway seems to be touchdown dependent these days, and with Trequon Smith back on the roster and commanding more targets with each start, Calloway is nothing more than the No. 2 receiver on a team that isn't great at throwing the ball. If you have other options try and go with them.

Tight end

Start: T.J. Hockenson, Lions

He had zero points last week and his owners may be worried, but the Steelers defense is better than the Browns' defense — which is Detroit's opponent this week. Hockenson should be Jared Goff's favorite target again and a player with his talent is unlikely to be blanked in back-to-back weeks.

Sit: Rob Gronkowski, Buccaneers

Gronk has missed a bunch of time due to injury and looks like he may make his return in Week 11 against the Giants, who offer more than a favorable matchup for the Bucs entire offense. Still, an injury-prone guy like Gronkowski fresh on the field again might be worth waiting and seeing how he plays.

