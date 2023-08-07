Fantasy football rankings: The top 25 quarterbacks for 2023, with tiers

August 07, 2023
There really are two ways to handle drafting a quarterback for the 2023 fantasy football season.
You can move early, and get a standard-bearing name who will likely be a solid performer — health permitting — week in and week out. Or you can use your draft capital on skill players, and get someone from the middle class relatively late in your draft.
Which is the best way to go for you? Really, it's a matter of who is left when you are drafting. The best way to really approach the draft is to divide the players in a position group into tiers. Because it's sort of hard to determine whether Derek Carr or Kirk Cousins is going to be better — so let's put them in the same category.
First we'll give you our tiers briefly for NFL fantasy QBs in 2023, and then show you our overall top 25 rankings at the position.
Elite league-winners (3) — Patrick Mahomes, Josh Allen, Jalen Hurts
Top shelf and reliable (5) — Justin Herbert, Lamar Jackson, Joe Burrow, Trevor Lawrence, Justin Fields
Veterans with a track record (8) — Aaron Rodgers, Dak Prescott, Derek Carr, Kirk Cousins, Deshaun Watson, Geno Smith, Matthew Stafford
Unproven with talent (3): Daniel Jones, Brock Purdy, Jordan Love
So-so veterans with weapons (3) — Jared Goff, Ryan Tannehill, Russell Wilson
Growing pains (3) — Mac Jones, Kenny Pickett, Anthony Richardson
Maybe it's worth taking a shot on a C.J. Stroud, but the bottom few QB's aren't draft worthy unless you're in a very deep 2-QB leagues.
Here's a look at our overall top 25 heading into the 2023 season:
|Rank
|Player
|Team
|1
|Patrick Mahomes
|KC
|2
|Josh Allen
|BUF
|3
|Jalen Hurts
|PHI
|4
|Justin Herbert
|LAC
|5
|Lamar Jackson
|BAL
|6
|Joe Burrow
|CIN
|7
|Trevor Lawrence
|JAX
|8
|Justin Fields
|CHI
|9
|Tua Tagovailoa
|MIA
|10
|Aaron Rodgers
|NYJ
|11
|Dak Prescott
|DAL
|12
|Derek Carr
|NO
|13
|Kirk Cousins
|MIN
|14
|DeShaun Watson
|CLE
|15
|Geno Smith
|SEA
|16
|Matthew Stafford
|LAR
|17
|Daniel Jones
|NYG
|18
|Brock Purdy
|SF
|19
|Jordan Love
|GB
|20
|Jared Goff
|DET
|21
|Ryan Tannehill
|TEN
|22
|Russell Wilson
|DEN
|23
|Mac Jones
|NE
|24
|Anthony Richardson
|IND
|25
|Kenny Pickett
|PIT
