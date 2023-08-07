More Sports:

August 07, 2023

Fantasy football rankings: The top 25 quarterbacks for 2023, with tiers

Ranking the best fantasy football quarterbacks for the 2023 season.

By Evan Macy
Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes

There really are two ways to handle drafting a quarterback for the 2023 fantasy football season.

You can move early, and get a standard-bearing name who will likely be a solid performer — health permitting — week in and week out. Or you can use your draft capital on skill players, and get someone from the middle class relatively late in your draft.

Which is the best way to go for you? Really, it's a matter of who is left when you are drafting. The best way to really approach the draft is to divide the players in a position group into tiers. Because it's sort of hard to determine whether Derek Carr or Kirk Cousins is going to be better — so let's put them in the same category. 

First we'll give you our tiers briefly for NFL fantasy QBs in 2023, and then show you our overall top 25 rankings at the position.

Elite league-winners (3) — Patrick Mahomes, Josh Allen, Jalen Hurts

Top shelf and reliable (5) — Justin Herbert, Lamar Jackson, Joe Burrow, Trevor Lawrence, Justin Fields

Veterans with a track record (8) — Aaron Rodgers, Dak Prescott, Derek Carr, Kirk Cousins, Deshaun Watson, Geno Smith, Matthew Stafford

Unproven with talent (3): Daniel Jones, Brock Purdy, Jordan Love

So-so veterans with weapons (3) — Jared Goff, Ryan Tannehill, Russell Wilson

Growing pains (3) — Mac Jones, Kenny Pickett, Anthony Richardson

Maybe it's worth taking a shot on a C.J. Stroud, but the bottom few QB's aren't draft worthy unless you're in a very deep 2-QB leagues.

Here's a look at our overall top 25 heading into the 2023 season:

RankPlayerTeam
1Patrick MahomesKC
2Josh AllenBUF
3Jalen Hurts PHI
4Justin HerbertLAC
5Lamar JacksonBAL
6Joe BurrowCIN
7Trevor LawrenceJAX
8Justin FieldsCHI
9Tua TagovailoaMIA
10Aaron RodgersNYJ
11Dak PrescottDAL
12Derek Carr
NO
13Kirk Cousins
MIN
14DeShaun Watson
CLE
15Geno SmithSEA
16Matthew StaffordLAR
17Daniel JonesNYG
18Brock PurdySF
19Jordan LoveGB
20Jared GoffDET
21Ryan TannehillTEN
22Russell Wilson
DEN
23Mac JonesNE
24Anthony RichardsonIND
25Kenny PickettPIT

