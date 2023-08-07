Fantasy football rankings: The top 25 quarterbacks for 2023, with tiers

There really are two ways to handle drafting a quarterback for the 2023 fantasy football season.

You can move early, and get a standard-bearing name who will likely be a solid performer — health permitting — week in and week out. Or you can use your draft capital on skill players, and get someone from the middle class relatively late in your draft.

Which is the best way to go for you? Really, it's a matter of who is left when you are drafting. The best way to really approach the draft is to divide the players in a position group into tiers. Because it's sort of hard to determine whether Derek Carr or Kirk Cousins is going to be better — so let's put them in the same category.

First we'll give you our tiers briefly for NFL fantasy QBs in 2023, and then show you our overall top 25 rankings at the position.

Elite league-winners (3) — Patrick Mahomes, Josh Allen, Jalen Hurts

Top shelf and reliable (5) — Justin Herbert, Lamar Jackson, Joe Burrow, Trevor Lawrence, Justin Fields

Veterans with a track record (8) — Aaron Rodgers, Dak Prescott, Derek Carr, Kirk Cousins, Deshaun Watson, Geno Smith, Matthew Stafford

Unproven with talent (3): Daniel Jones, Brock Purdy, Jordan Love

So-so veterans with weapons (3) — Jared Goff, Ryan Tannehill, Russell Wilson

Growing pains (3) — Mac Jones, Kenny Pickett, Anthony Richardson

Maybe it's worth taking a shot on a C.J. Stroud, but the bottom few QB's aren't draft worthy unless you're in a very deep 2-QB leagues.

Here's a look at our overall top 25 heading into the 2023 season:

Rank Player Team 1 Patrick Mahomes KC 2 Josh Allen BUF

3 Jalen Hurts PHI 4 Justin Herbert LAC 5 Lamar Jackson BAL 6 Joe Burrow CIN 7 Trevor Lawrence JAX 8 Justin Fields CHI 9 Tua Tagovailoa MIA 10 Aaron Rodgers NYJ 11 Dak Prescott DAL 12 Derek Carr

NO 13 Kirk Cousins

MIN 14 DeShaun Watson

CLE 15 Geno Smith SEA 16 Matthew Stafford LAR 17 Daniel Jones NYG 18 Brock Purdy SF 19 Jordan Love GB 20 Jared Goff DET 21 Ryan Tannehill TEN 22 Russell Wilson

DEN 23 Mac Jones NE 24 Anthony Richardson IND 25 Kenny Pickett PIT

