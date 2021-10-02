Fantasy football roster advice: Start Miles Sanders, sit Allen Robinson in Week 4

How do you pick your starting lineup? Do you simply select the players that have the highest projected point total? Do you look at scouting reports and try and tag players with favorable matchups each week? Do you like to ride the hot hand?

While there is no real tried and true method for correctly selecting which of the players on your roster will play the best, the more research you do before making your decision the better your decision-making will be. Which is why we've decided to give you a player at each position we think should be in every starting lineup in Week 4, and a player who might be best left riding the bench.

Keep in mind that we are going a little deeper with these picks — we won't waste time telling you to start Derrick Henry against the Jets. Here is a look at our sit/start advice for Week 4 in fantasy football:

Quarterback

Start: Kirk Cousins, Vikings

Cousins is one of those ride the hot hand choices. He's been absolutely lights out this season so far, and it could continue against the Bears. His 74% completion rate is the fourth highest of qualified passers this year, and his 118.3 QB rating is also fourth, as he has eight touchdown passes and no interceptions. He's also averaging well over 300 yards per start. He seems like a safe, high floor QB for the foreseeable future.

Sit: Daniel Jones, Giants

The Saints defense, New York's Week 4 opponent, has been the third best against quarterbacks in fantasy this season. Jones also has been posting monster numbers due in large part to his ability to run, something that is hard to bank on week in and week out particularly on a bad offense such as the Giants. In fact, we'd suggest staying away from their offense as much as possible, with Darius Slayton and Sterling Shepard already ruled out for the game.

Running back

Start: Miles Sanders, Eagles

There is no way Nick Siranni, Philly's rookie head coach could possibly give Sanders fewer carries in Week 4 than he did in Week 3, right? With the city screaming for the Birds to involve their star running back more and with the Chiefs — who have given up a ton of rushing yards this year on the docket — there won't be a more logical time to start Sanders and hope the Eagles make the right call to try and establish the run early to keep the ball from Patrick Mahomes.

Sit: Michael Carter, Ty Johnson, Jets

The Jets are averaging just 80 rushing yards per game, the fourth fewest in the NFL, and are running it just 20.3 times per game, the third fewest in football. They are the only team in the league without a rushing touchdown. Do yourself a favor and stay away from their running backs.

Wide receiver

Start: Deebo Samuel, 49ers

Even with Brandon Aiyuk back on the field, Samuel has emerged as the de facto WR1 in San Francisco and he's worth starting every week simply for that fact. His volume — 30 targets through three games — is reason enough, but he's also collected 334 yards on those targets, a ferocious pace that would net him over 1,800 yards if it keeps up.

Sit: Allen Robinson, Bears

Chicago has quarterback issues, again. And Robinson is suffering because of it, again. Due to forces beyond his control, Robinson's talent continues to be wasted as he is WR67 right now and has caught just 10 of his 21 targets for 86 yards. Bleh.

Tight end

Start: Dawson Knox, Bills

The Bills will surely light it up against the Texans defense in Week 4, and Knox is coming off of back-to-back games with a touchdown. Will it continue? If you are streaming tight ends, he's as good a play as any.

Sit: Dalton Schultz, Cowboys

His 20 points on seven targets against the Eagles last week is a mirage, coming on the heals of 6.3 points combined in his first two starts. Until he establishes himself as a more consistent target for Dat Prescott he's not a great play at tight end.

