Fantasy football waivers: Target Van Jefferson, Sam Darnold ahead of Week 4

Of the four weeks preceding NFL game action so far this season, this one contains by far the least appealing options for fantasy owners needing reinforcements.

That could be a good thing. With fewer backups emerging as pick-up options, it means fewer starters are on the shelf, which means you're probably not in desperate need of help.

But there have been quite a few subpar performances this season, and if you need help by way of mixing things up, a new flex option or an injury replacement, there are some players worth targeting on waivers this week. Here's a look at a few at each position:

Quarterback: Sam Darnold, Panthers

If for some reason you are in trouble at quarterback, Sam Darnold seems like a pretty workable option and he's available in 78% of Yahoo! leagues. The Panthers QB has been more than serviceable so far this year, contributing more than 19 points in every game while turning the ball over only once. He will have a favorable matchup against the Cowboys malleable defense in Week 4 and is a start-able option.

Also consider: Matt Ryan, Falcons; Baker Mayfield, Browns

Running back: Jeremy McNichols, Titans

It's very slim pickings this week, as most RBs across the league stayed healthy — and fantasy owners are all over the backups for Christian McCaffrey and Dalvin Cook. What remains is a crop of touchdown-dependent backups, and the favorite of these this weeks has to be McNichols. He not only scored a touchdown last week, but he's going up against the Jets this week. If the Titans can cruise to an early lead, look for them to rest the heavily used Derrick Henry and let the team's No. 2 go to work.

Also consider: Damien Williams, Chiefs; Malcolm Brown, Dolphins

Wide receiver: Van Jefferson, Rams

It's really a good idea to get some part of the Rams offense on your fantasy roster. And since most of the top options are obviously already rostered, targeting Jefferson on waivers might be a savvy move. For one, if either Cooper Kupp or Robert Woods goes down, Jefferson would surely pick up the pace as a target for Matthew Stafford. And he's already in the quarterbacks favor, as he has commanded 12 targets through three games. He had four catches in the LA win over Tampa last week and had a touchdown in Week 1. He's a good risk/reward move.

Also consider: Nick Westbrook-Ikhine, Titans; AJ Green, Cardinals

Tight end: Dawson Knox, Bills

Knox is emerging as a real playable tight end this year, as he's caught two touchdowns through three weeks and has caught ten balls this season — which clears the low bar for streamable tight ends. The Bills play the Texans this weekend and their offense should continue to be red hot after Josh Allen turned a corner in Buffalo's Week 3 victory last Sunday.

Also consider: Tyler Conklin, Vikings; Cole Kmet, Bears

Defense to stream: Titans

We'll keep it simple, the Jets are bad, the Titans play them this week, don't overthink it.

Also consider: Bengals (vs. Jaguars); Packers (vs. Steelers)

