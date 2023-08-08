Fantasy football rankings: The top 60 running backs for 2023 (with tiers)

Is it just us, or does the running back position get tougher and tougher every year?

Sort of in concert with the dropping value of the position across the NFL as a whole, fewer and fewer bell cow running backs are no-brainer fantasy football picks in early rounds this year.

If you miss out on our first tier, it's really about picking players with potential volume and talent, as track records are few and far between amongst the majority of running backs who'll be getting touches in 2023.

As we've done every season here at PhillyVoice, we've ranked the top 60 running backs this season for you to give you a different perspective on the rankings out there at ESPN, Yahoo! and other outlets. Along with the full list below we've also broken down the backs into tiers or buckets based on projected performance.

Theoretically, the running backs in the tiers below all have the chance of performing just about the same.

We've decided to try ranking the top 60 running backs ahead of fantasy football season. Here's a look at them:

Rank Player Team 1 Christian McCaffrey SF 2 Austin Ekeler LAC 3 Nick Chubb

CLE 4 Bijan Robinson ATL 5 Derrick Henry TEN 6 Saquon Barkley NYG 7 Tony Pollard

FAL 8 Jonathan Taylor

BAL 9 Josh Jacobs LV 10 Najee Harris PIT 11 Rhamondre Stevenson

NE 12 Joe Mixon CIN 13 Aaron Jones GB 14 Breece Hall NYJ 15 Travis Etienne JAX 16 Miles Sanders CAR 17 J.K. Dobbins BAL 18 Kenneth Walker III SEA 19 Jahmyr Gibbs DET 20 Cam Akers

LAR 21 Alexander Mattison MIN 22 Dameon Pierce

HOU 23 Isiah Pacheco KC 24 David Montgomery DET 25 Javonte Williams

DEN 26 James Conner

ARI 27 Alvin Kamara

NO 28 D'Andre Swift PHI 29 Rashaad White TB 30 James Cook BUF 31 Brian Robinson Jr. WAS 32 Rashaad Penny PHI 33 Khalil Herbert CHI 34 A.J. Dillon GB 35 Antonio Gibson

WAS 36 Samaje Perine CIN 37 Jamaal Williams

NO 38 Zach Charbonnet SEA 39 Damien Harris

BUF 40 Elijah Mitchell SF 41 Tyler Allgeier ATL 42 De'Von Achane MIA 43 Donta Foreman

CHI 44 Devin Singletary HOU 45 Clyde Edwards-Helaire

KC 46 Kenneth Gainwell

PHI 47 Raheem Mostert

MIA 48 Jerrick McKinnon KC 49 Jaylen Warren PIT 50 Isaiah Spiller LAC 51 Gus Edwards BAL 52 Dalvin Cook

— 53 Leonard Fournette

— 54 Ezekiel Elliott

— 55 Kareem Hunt — 56 Jarome Ford CLE 57 Kendre Miller NO 58 Tank Bigsby JAX 59 Roschon Johnson CHI 60 Zamir White LV



Color key:

The elite bell cows (8)

Talented veterans with opportunity (8)

Youngsters without track record (7)

Above average RB2's (12)

Would not be surprising to see them breakout (7)

Above average backups/handcuffs (9)

Unemployed superstars (4)

Rookies to take a flier on (5)

Fantasy Football Rankings, 2023

QB | RB | WR | TE | DEF | K