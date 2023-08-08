More Sports:

August 08, 2023

Fantasy football rankings: The top 60 running backs for 2023 (with tiers)

Ranking the top 60 fantasy football running backs.

Headshot, Evan Macy.
By Evan Macy
PhillyVoice Staff
Christian-McCaffrey-49ers-NFC-Championship-Run.jpg Bill Streicher/USA TODAY Sports

49ers running back Christian McCaffrey powers through the Eagles' defense for a first-half touchdown in the NFC Championship Game.

Is it just us, or does the running back position get tougher and tougher every year?

Sort of in concert with the dropping value of the position across the NFL as a whole, fewer and fewer bell cow running backs are no-brainer fantasy football picks in early rounds this year.

If you miss out on our first tier, it's really about picking players with potential volume and talent, as track records are few and far between amongst the majority of running backs who'll be getting touches in 2023.

As we've done every season here at PhillyVoice, we've ranked the top 60 running backs this season for you to give you a different perspective on the rankings out there at ESPN, Yahoo! and other outlets. Along with the full list below we've also broken down the backs into tiers or buckets based on projected performance.

Theoretically, the running backs in the tiers below all have the chance of performing just about the same.

We've decided to try ranking the top 60 running backs ahead of fantasy football season. Here's a look at them:

RankPlayerTeam
1Christian McCaffreySF
2Austin EkelerLAC
3Nick Chubb
CLE
4Bijan RobinsonATL
5Derrick HenryTEN
6Saquon BarkleyNYG
7Tony Pollard
FAL
8Jonathan Taylor
BAL
9Josh JacobsLV
10Najee HarrisPIT
11Rhamondre Stevenson
NE
12Joe MixonCIN
13Aaron JonesGB
14Breece HallNYJ
15Travis EtienneJAX
16Miles SandersCAR
17J.K. DobbinsBAL
18Kenneth Walker IIISEA
19Jahmyr GibbsDET
20 Cam Akers
LAR
21Alexander MattisonMIN
22Dameon Pierce
HOU
23Isiah PachecoKC
24David MontgomeryDET
25Javonte Williams 
DEN
26James Conner
ARI
27Alvin Kamara
NO
28D'Andre SwiftPHI
29Rashaad WhiteTB
30James CookBUF
31Brian Robinson Jr.WAS
32Rashaad PennyPHI
33Khalil HerbertCHI
 34A.J. DillonGB
35Antonio Gibson
WAS
36Samaje PerineCIN
37Jamaal Williams
NO
38Zach CharbonnetSEA
39Damien Harris
BUF
40Elijah MitchellSF
41Tyler AllgeierATL
42De'Von AchaneMIA
43Donta Foreman
CHI
44Devin SingletaryHOU
45Clyde Edwards-Helaire
KC
46Kenneth Gainwell
PHI
47Raheem Mostert
MIA
48Jerrick McKinnonKC
49Jaylen WarrenPIT
50Isaiah SpillerLAC
51Gus EdwardsBAL
52Dalvin Cook
53Leonard Fournette
54Ezekiel Elliott
55Kareem Hunt
56Jarome FordCLE
57Kendre MillerNO
58Tank BigsbyJAX
59Roschon JohnsonCHI
60Zamir WhiteLV

Color key:

The elite bell cows (8)
Talented veterans with opportunity (8)
Youngsters without track record (7)
Above average RB2's (12)
Would not be surprising to see them breakout (7)
Above average backups/handcuffs (9)
Unemployed superstars (4)
Rookies to take a flier on (5)

Fantasy Football Rankings, 2023
QB | RB | WR | TE | DEF | K

